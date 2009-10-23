Linus Torvalds Gives Windows 7 a Thumbs Up

Ah Linux – the free, open source operating system that bucks the mass market trend. Those who know it inside out may love it because it's many things that Windows is not.

The founding father of Linux, Linus Torvalds, one that you wouldn't expect to be paying attention to Windows 7, was actually caught giving a big thumbs up to the new Microsoft operating system. See?

In actuality, Torvalds was attending the Japan Linux Symposium. The picture was taken as some sort of gag, as Torvalds did not purchase a copy from that stall.

(Source via Engadget.)