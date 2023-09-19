Intel Innovation 2023 Liveblog: Meteor Lake, AI, and a Whole Lotta Wafers

We're here at Intel's Innovation 2023 event in San Jose, California, to cover the company's yearly two-day conference live. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with several other leaders in the company, will take to the stage at 8:30 a.m. PT to outline their latest advances. You'll see those updates below as the event begins.

Given that we're fresh off the plane from our tour of Intel's Malaysia factories where it assembles its soon-to-be-released Meteor Lake processors, we expect to learn much more about those chips during the event. These chips employ a bevy of groundbreaking new technologies, like the Intel 4 process and 3D Foveros interconnect, and mark Intel's first chiplet-based consumer processor. Intel also has its Arrow Lake processors in the hopper for next year, so we expect to hear about its future generations, too.

Intel is also in the middle of its plan to deliver five nodes in four years, so we expect to hear more about its progress with the upcoming Intel 4, 3, 20A, and 18A nodes. Intel says it remains on track to meet its audacious goals, and if proven true, the company could re-take the lead in process technology late next year.

Of course, no event in these times of AI disruption would be complete without...AI. We expect to hear plenty of news from Intel about its AI initiatives; from the in-built AI engine in its new Meteor Lake to the powerful Xeon data center CPUs and the Gaudi accelerators, Intel has a wide range of AI-focused products to cover.

Pull up a seat and follow along. The show starts shortly.