Logitech's New Gaming Mouse Has 250-hour Battery Life

Logitech today announced the release of its brand new G602 wireless gaming mouse. Logitech is claiming that the G602 'redefines the laws of wireless gaming' thanks to a battery life that spans 250 hours.

The Logitech G602 runs on two standard AA batteries and packs a 2,500 DPI optical sensor with Logitech's Delta Zero sensor technology, 11 programmable G-keys, a lag-free 2.4GHz connection, and a 500 GHz report rate. The mouse uses 'Endurance Mode' for longer lasting battery and 'Performance Mode' for gaming. The former will actually stretch the battery out for 1400 hours, while Performance offers 250 hours of battery life. Users can switch between the two with a mechanical switch on the top of the mouse.

"We set an outrageous goal, and we hit it. Doubling, tripling or even quadrupling the battery life of ordinary wireless gaming mice wasn’t enough," said Ehtisham Rabbani, general manager of the Logitech gaming business group. "We wanted to bring gamers an innovation that would change the face of wireless gaming forever. With 250 hours of battery life, the G602 does exactly that. It’s time for gamers to get real science behind them so something as fundamental as a battery doesn’t get in the way of winning."

The G602 is set for September availability and will be priced at $79.99 when it does go on sale.

