Logitech's New Headsets Have Impressive Sound

Logitech is today announcing a new lineup of gaming headsets targeting those who want surround sound and RGB lights, as well as gamers playing battle royale titles. Among them is the G935 LightSync Wireless, a long-lasting premium peripheral that impressed when we tried it out.

The four new headsets come out this month. They are the Logitech G935 LightSync Wireless gaming headset ($170/£160), Logitech G635 LightSync Gaming Headset ($140/£130), Logitech G432 ($80/£70) and Logitech G332 ($60/£50).

The G935 is the top-end wireless headset with 7.1 surround sound and RGB lighting. It, along with the G635 (a wired version), use Logitech’s new Pro-G 50 mm audio driver. The headset also uses what Logitech calls LightSync, which syncs the RGB lighting to content on your screen and matches up with other Logitech accessories, like mice and keyboards. Both have leatherette earpads and a flip-to-mute boom mic, as well as three customizable G buttons. The G935’s dongle uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology for connectivity but also comes with a 3.5 mm analog input if you prefer playing wired.

Logitech is claiming the G935 lasts 12 hours on a charge. In my time with it, I’ve gone entire workdays without having to charge it, so this doesn’t seem too lofty of a claim.

I tried out an early sample of the G935, and they're largely comfortable, but thick. The cans are quite big. Part of that is because there’s room in the left can to fit the USB 2.0 dongle, while the battery is on the right side. The leatherette definitely isolates noise, and the bass is pretty solid, both for music (like the iconic bassline on Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and for the low-ends in action-packed games, like Battlefield V).

As for the G432 and G332, Logitech claims they’re for battle royale games. It’s unclear why, other than that Fortnite is free and these are the company’s budget lineup. The G432 also has 50 mm drivers and surround sound, as well as rotating leatherette ear cups and a 6 mm microphone that you can flip up to mute. The cheaper G332 has simple stereo sound.

I also tried the G432, which isn’t as bulky, but has far less customization. There’s no RGB but also no buttons -- just a volume wheel. The cups were a little tighter on my ears, and there was not as much oomph on the low-end. But I did appreciate that it comes with a 3.5 mm to USB adapter, if that’s how you prefer plugging in your headphones.

These headsets all work with Logitech’s new G-Hub software, which has been redesigned to better fit various screen sizes. Logitech told me that older products should get support, though it may not be immediate. But it already works with a Logitech G703 mouse I’m using, so there is indeed a library of products that are already supported.