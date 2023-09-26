Logitech's New Gaming Cockpit Chair Folds in Half When You Aren't Racing

If you're like me, you love the thrill and excitement of sim racing, but you don't have the time, money, and space to invest in a full-blown racing seat. Logitech has apparently solved this issue with its new foldable Playseat Challenge X racing chair that gives you the experience of a sim racing cockpit with none of the drawbacks.



Logitech's new seat is all about flexibility and, to some extent, affordability. The seat is reportedly extremely lightweight (11.6 kg) and folds in half when you're not using it. That allows you to use all of your precious room/office space that would be permanently taken up by a traditional racing cockpit. On top of this, the seat can also be folded in half with a wheel and pedals connected, improving the Playseat's flexibility even more.

The seat itself is made out of a breathable ActFit material that's designed for comfort and keeps you cool during long racing sessions. There are six different height adjustments as well, depending on how tall or how laid back you want your seat to be. Keeping the chair together are X-adapt hinges that are built out of flow-forged aluminum, accompanied by a carbon steel frame and reinforced plastic connecting parts. As a result, the chair is also easy to assemble, with no tools required to put it together (beyond the typical Allen screws and Allen key that most furniture kits come with).

The Challenge X Playseat of course supports Logitech's trio of current racing wheels, pedals, and shifters. But as far as we can tell, there's nothing stopping you from equipping non-Logitech racing products on the chair. The Challenge X Playseat does not feature any compatibility sheets pertaining to racing wheels on Logitech's website.



Arguably the biggest drawback of the Challenge X Playseat is its price, which comes in at $299.00. In the world of sim racing, $299 isn't bad when a full-blown chassis and seat typically cost $600 or more (like Logitech's own Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition). But it's still a high price, especially for more casual racers who won't be replacing their main office/gaming chair with Logitech's racing chair. It's also $70 more expensive than Playseat's own Challenge Black ActiFit variant, which looks nearly identical to the Challenge X that Logitech partnered with Playseat to make.



Still, Logitech's new racing product is its cheapest racing chair to date, and it appears to offer a level of mobility and flexibility that very few racing setups can replicate.