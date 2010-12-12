Dell's New Look Logo That You May Never Notice

You've probably already seen it a dozen times, but you may not have noticed it. Dell is sporting a new logo, and it despite the fact that the changes were minor over the old one, the company likely spent a considerable amount of marketing resources in making it.

What you see below are the various versions of its previous logo. It's essentially the same old Dell logo but in different settings.

And here is the new logo that's already been phased into the company's website and other branding.

The differences are so subtle that they are almost imperceptible without a direct comparison over the older design. The lines of the new logo are in blue, overlaid on the old logo in pink.

First of all, Dell worked with a font type to tailor a typeface, Museo, specifically for the logo. It did keep the iconic tilted 'E' which is critical to the logo, and added in additional vertical height to the letter. Dell also packed its characters closer together and encased it permanently inside a circle.

While a logo change, especially one as subtle as this, won't really change how its machines are built of what cool feature may make it into the next XPS line, it's an interesting thing to take notice for a logo that we see so often both online and in the print advertisements that make it into our mailbox.

Source: Brand New