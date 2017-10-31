Sony’s London Studio Expands On 'The London Heist' With 'Blood & Truth' For PSVR

During Sony’s Paris Games Week presentation, the company’s London Studio revealed a new VR game called Blood & Truth, a full-length expansion of its first pieces of content for the PlayStation VR, The London Heist.

It places you in the shoes of a ruthless criminal and thrusts you into intense combat action sequences interspersed with interactive cinematic cutscenes evocative of classic gangster films..

The London Heist began life as a tech demo of sorts, which you could enjoy via PSVR launch title PlayStation VR Worlds. But it’s an incredible experience that people seem to love. London Studio said that it received positive feedback from fans following its release, so naturally an expanded version made sense in the long run.

Following the positive reaction to the London Heist experience, London Studio began creating Blood & Truthto build on the movie-like mechanics The London Heist introduced. With Blood & Truth, London Studio wants to make you feel like you’re the hero in a blockbuster action film, not just a background character.

“London Heist was a love letter to the classic London east end gangster films, and Blood & Truth focuses on the action movie genre,“ said Stuart Whyte, Director of VR Product Development at London Studio.

In Blood & Truth, you take on the role of Ryan Marks, an elite Special Forces soldier whose family is being held hostage by a criminal overlord. If you’ve ever wanted to be Liam Neeson in Taken, Blood & Truth is probably the best chance you’ll get. Marks has an axe to grind, and he's not going to let anyone get in his way.

Blood & Truth will feature intense firefights with a variety of weapons, including pistols, submachine guns, and grenades with a wide variety of reloading tricks to keep advanced players entertained.

Unlike The London Heist, Blood & Truth includes a movement system that will allow you more freedom to interact with the environments. London Studio wasn’t exactly forthcoming about how the new system would work with PlayStation Move controllers without directional input but did explain strafe from cover location to cover location. The official trailer also reveals a way to move forward, which could be scripted and on rails, but according to London Studio’s Stuart Whyte, “movement is hyper-realistic.” That leads us to believe that there’s greater control over player movement beyond scripted paths. This could be another sign that Sony has a new Move controller in development.

There’s no concrete release date just yet for Blood & Truth; we get the impression that it’s still very much in the early stages of development. London Studio stated the team will have “more to share in the coming months.”