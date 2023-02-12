Low-Power Intel 13th Gen T Series CPUs Finally Hit Market

Intel's new Raptor Lake T series CPUs are finally being sold online, including the i9-13900T, (opens in new tab) i7-13700T, (opens in new tab) i5-13600T, (opens in new tab) 13500T, (opens in new tab) 13400T (opens in new tab), and i3-13100T (opens in new tab) from German retailer CaseKing. Originally these chips were supposed to launch a month ago, but that did not come to pass for unknown reasons.

With a 35W TDP, Intel's 13th Gen T series CPUs are the lowest power-consuming processors you can buy that use Intel's latest Raptor Lake architecture and fit into a desktop socket. If you are planning your own build (see how to build a PC), you probably won't want one of these, unless you plan to put it in a small form factor chassis without a lot of (or any) active cooling. However, we often see T series chips in prebuilt mini PCs such as Lenovo's ThinkCentre M Tiny series.

All models from the Core i9-13900T down to the Core i3-13100T share identical cache, and core count configurations to their vanilla counterparts, but the clock speeds for both the P-Cores and E-Cores have taken a big hit due to the stricter power requirements. These won't be among the best CPUs for gaming or productivity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs Core Count + L2 / L3 Cache Clock Speeds Base / Boost (P Cores) Price Converted from Euro to USD i9-13900T 24 (8+16) + 32MB / 36MB 5.3GHz / 1.1GHz $671 i7-13700T 16 (8+8) + 24MB / 30MB 4.9GHz / 1.4GHz $469 i5-13600T 14 (6+8) + 11.5MB / 24MB 4.8GHz / 1.8GHz $308 i5-13500T 14 (6+8) + 11.5MB / 24MB 4.6GHz / 1.6GHz $283 i5-13400T 10 (6+4) + 9.5MB / 20MB 4.4GHz / 1.3GHz $272 i3-13100T 4 (4+0) + 5MB / 12MB 4.2GHz / 2.5GHz $155

For instance, the Core i9-13900T and i7-13700T have a 300 MHz reduction in max turbo frequency compared to the i9-13900 and i7-13700, with max turbo clocks of 5.3 GHz and 4.9 GHz respectively. Base clocks take a more significant hit, being almost a full GHz lower on the 13900T and 13700T, coming in at 1.1GHz and 1.4GHz.

In a similar vein, the base and boost clocks of the E-cores are 500 to 700 MHz lower on the same i9 and i7 compared to their vanilla counterparts. For instance, the E-Core frequencies on the i9-13900T come in at 0.8 GHz base and 3.9 GHz boost, while the i9-13900 has a base of 1.5 GHz and a boost of 4.2 GHz. The i7-13700T features a base of 1 GHz and a boost of 3.6 GHz, while the 13700 features a 1.5 GHz base and 4.1 GHz boost.

On the flip side, maximum turbo power has been reduced considerably, being less than half the power consumption of the standard parts (not to mention the K SKUs). The i9-13900T and i7-13700T come in at a max turbo power of just 106W, while the 13900 and 13700 come in at 219W.

Unfortunately, the lower clock speeds of Raptor Lake T do not necessitate a large reduction in price as one would hope. All chips hold identical pricing to their non-K brethren. According to CaseKing's listings, the i9-13900T comes in at $671, i9-13700T at $469, i5-13600T $308, 13500T $283, 13400T $272, and i3-13100T at $155. All prices include VAT plus shipping costs and are converted from Euro to USD.