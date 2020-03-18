Trending

MacBook Air Gets New Keyboard, Ice Lake, Starts at $999

By

A sub-$1,000 MacBook with the keyboard you want.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple today updated the MacBook Air with the new keyboard found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as new processors and a starting price of $999. It's also now starting at 256GB of storage, a double jump from the previous 128GB.

MacBook Air (2020) Specs

CPUUp to 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus
Display13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600
StorageUp to 2TB SSD
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR4X
KeyboardMagic Keyboard with TouchID
Webcam720p
Wireless802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery49.9 Whr

Apple hasn't formally listed the names of the new processors, other than that they're  10th Gen Intel. But support for LPDDR4X RAM and Iris Plus graphics on board suggest they're using Intel's Ice Lake chips.

The Magic Keyboard continues Apple's move away from the butterfly switches that were often maligned by critics and towards the scissor switches that were welcomed back in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop also has Touch ID to log in with your fingerprint.

(Image credit: Apple)

The $999 starting price nets you a 1.1-GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 (configurable to an i5) and 256GB of storage, while for $1,299 you can move up to a 1.1-GHz, quad-core Core i5 chip (configurable to an i7) and 512GB of storage.

Otherwise, not too much has changed. It still comes in gold, space gray and silver in a thin-and-light chassis. It doesn't look like we're getting the amazing speakers from the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but the keyboard along may be enough to convince some who were waiting for a change.

Additionally, Apple today quietly announced it is doubling the storage on its Mac Mini configurations.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NightHawkRMX 18 March 2020 13:14
    A perfect. $1000 for a thermal throttling Dual-core i3
    Reply
  • daglesj 18 March 2020 13:19
    Wow...maybe buy a proper computer instead? I think most Chromebooks now have more power than that.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 18 March 2020 13:31
    https://www.amazon.com/HP-Touchscreen-Chromebook-Computer-Quad-Core/dp/B084C25KZD/ref=sr_1_12?dchild=1&keywords=Chromebook&qid=1584538005&refinements=p_n_feature_five_browse-bin:7817224011&rnid=2257851011&s=electronics&sr=1-12
    In fact, yes.

    Here is a $545 Chromebook that has a 4c/8t i5 and the same 8gb ram. It has a smaller SSD but included a hdd for more total storage.

    This is half the cost, performs better, and has a touchscreen, something i feel a $1000 Macbook should have.
    Reply