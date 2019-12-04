OffBook Pro: Apple Confirms MacBook Pro Bug Turning off Laptops Involuntarily

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

People have to deal with all kinds of nasty bugs around the holidays. Some get sick the moment they set eyes on their extended family; others have to figure out why their ornaments are covered in mothballs. MacBook Pro owners have a different bug to worry about, though, and it's said to make their laptops randomly turn off.

HotHardware today discovered a new Apple support article published Tuesday that acknowledges the bug. It's descriptively titled "If your MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports) keeps shutting down," which sounds a heck of a lot like If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, but with a lot more qualifiers (and, you know, consumer electronics).

The support article itself was far less descriptive. Apple merely said that some MacBook Pro units randomly turn off; there's no explanation for why.

How to Fix It

The company did share a multi-step process affected device owners can follow if they want to fix the problem--or at least attempt to fix it--instead of contacting Apple:

If your MacBook Pro's battery is less than 90% charged, continue to step 2. If your battery is more than 90% charged, use your computer until the percentage drops below 90%, then continue to step 2.

Connect your Mac to its power adapter.

Quit all open applications.

Close your computer's lid, which puts your Mac into sleep mode.

Let your Mac charge for at least 8 hours.

After 8 hours, update to the latest version of macOS.

We don't have a MacBook Pro affected by this issue, so we can't test that process ourselves. But it seems that even Apple isn't totally confident that's going to work for everyone; it said that anyone who continues to experience this problem after following those steps should contact it directly via its customer support portal.