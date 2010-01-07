Mad Catz New Gaming Mice Are Cyborg R.A.T.s

Could a mechanical rat beat up a gaming mouse? If you think so, then perhaps you'll want to employ the services of Mad Catz's upcoming line of Cyborg R.A.T. gaming mice.

"Cyborg is best known for ergonomic and fully adjustable flight sticks, gaming mice and keyboards. The new mouse range incorporates the same market leading design principles and applies them to gaming mice. For the first time ever on a mouse, the key points of contact between the gamer's hand and the mouse are fully adjustable allowing it to be customized for any grip preference" commented, Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "The Cyborg mouse range was developed entirely in house and I believe they are the most comfortable gaming mice you'll ever use. Besides, they just look cool!"

The full line includes:

• Cyborg R.A.T. 9 Gaming Mouse

o Features: Wireless, Fully Adjustable, 5600dpi laser; Programmable,; Weight System; Powered by Rechargeable Batteries

o MSRP: $129.99/ £99.99 / €129.99

• Cyborg R.A.T. 7 Gaming Mouse

o Features: Fully Adjustable; 5600dpi laser; Programmable; Weight System; USB powered

o MSRP: $99.99 / £79.99 / €99.99

• Cyborg R.A.T. 5 Gaming Mouse

o Features: Adjustable Length; 4000dpi laser, Programmable; Weight System; USB powered

o MSRP: $69.99/ £49.99 / €59.99

• Cyborg R.A.T. 3 Gaming Mouse

o Features: 3200dpi laser; USB powered

o MSRP: $49.99 / £34.99 / €49.99

Mad Catz will be shipping its new range of premium Cyborg gaming mice in Spring 2010.