Mad Catz New Gaming Mice Are Cyborg R.A.T.s

By Business Computing 

Insane feline company is making some new rodents.

Could a mechanical rat beat up a gaming mouse? If you think so, then perhaps you'll want to employ the services of Mad Catz's upcoming line of Cyborg R.A.T. gaming mice.

"Cyborg is best known for ergonomic and fully adjustable flight sticks, gaming mice and keyboards. The new mouse range incorporates the same market leading design principles and applies them to gaming mice. For the first time ever on a mouse, the key points of contact between the gamer's hand and the mouse are fully adjustable allowing it to be customized for any grip preference" commented, Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "The Cyborg mouse range was developed entirely in house and I believe they are the most comfortable gaming mice you'll ever use. Besides, they just look cool!"

The full line includes:

• Cyborg R.A.T. 9 Gaming Mouse
o Features: Wireless, Fully Adjustable, 5600dpi laser; Programmable,; Weight System; Powered by Rechargeable Batteries
o MSRP: $129.99/ £99.99 / €129.99

• Cyborg R.A.T. 7 Gaming Mouse
o Features: Fully Adjustable; 5600dpi laser; Programmable; Weight System; USB powered
o MSRP: $99.99 / £79.99 / €99.99

• Cyborg R.A.T. 5 Gaming Mouse
o Features: Adjustable Length; 4000dpi laser, Programmable; Weight System; USB powered
o MSRP: $69.99/ £49.99 / €59.99

• Cyborg R.A.T. 3 Gaming Mouse
o Features: 3200dpi laser; USB powered
o MSRP: $49.99 / £34.99 / €49.99

Mad Catz will be shipping its new range of premium Cyborg gaming mice in Spring 2010.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Boxa786 07 January 2010 06:28
    Looks like a turbo charged mouse with a jet engine. Awesome!
  • 1971Rhino 07 January 2010 06:29
    What happens when you get that thing up to 88?
  • Supertrek32 07 January 2010 06:40
    Looks cool, but strikes me as something that might be trying to do too much. I guess we'll find out soon enough...
  • steiner666 07 January 2010 06:43
    i gotta admit, that thing looks pretty sweet. A lot like my G9, but, by the sounds of it, it wouldnt feel so tiny in my hand... I dont really like that thumbrest though, I need to be able to rest my thumb and little finger on the mousepad in order to be at my deadliest in FPS.

    Mad Catz tho? really? I'd feel more comfortable it it was being released by a different, more reputable brand that the ppl that make those crappy 3rd party console controllers...
  • ckthecerealkiller 07 January 2010 06:50
    Why can't Mad Catz just keep their cheap arsed products... I have never bought or used anything I liked, manufactured by them.
  • CR0W M@GN3T 07 January 2010 07:00
    So...could I like adjust it so I could play with my foot or something?
  • christop 07 January 2010 07:27
    That looks crazy cool....
  • curnel_D 07 January 2010 07:43
    100 bucks for usb, 130 for wireless? No thanks, I'll stick with better mice at half the price.
  • B16CXHatch 07 January 2010 08:48
    I had no idea that MadCatz bought Saitek. I'm guessing that's what happened as the link for PC products on MadCatz site links to Saitek's site. I hope MadCatz leaves Saitek alone cause I've always known MadCatz to suck yet Saitek's joysticks have always been pretty good.

    Still no way in hell they'll get me to stray from Logitech keyboards and mice though. You'll have to pry my G11 and MX518 from my cold dead hands.
  • IzzyCraft 07 January 2010 09:00
    Lol mad catz you're not a brand i think of quality from.
