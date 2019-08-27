Report: Micron's A3 Plant Will Be Ready in 2020

Photo Source: Micron



Micron will reportedly finish construction of its A3 plant in Taiwan in the fourth quarter of 2020. Focus Taiwan reported that Micron plans to spend $12.7 billion to build two new wafer plants, A3 and A5, in central Taiwan so it can increase production of next-generation DRAM products.



The company was said to have pushed back a bit against that report. A3 will be devoted to expanding its clean room capacity, the Micron Taiwan subsidiary told Focus Taiwan, and "upgrading its technologies." The company also denied plans for an A5 plant altogether, though it reportedly said "it would continue to seek land for further investments in Taiwan to fulfill its economic responsibility as a major semiconductor firm here."