Microsoft Looking Into Windows Activation Failures After Hardware Swaps

Windows 10 and 11 activations are reportedly becoming deactivated following people replacing components in their PCs or upgrading their BIOS. The news comes from The Verge, which both experienced the issue and received reports from a reader.



The Verge posits that the problem is linked to Microsoft closing a loophole that allowed for a free upgrade from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 or 11.



"Microsoft is aware of these customers reports and is investigating,” Bill Babonas, principal product manager of Windows, told The Verge. "Customers who are experiencing technical difficulties should contact customer support."



We've reached out to Microsoft for further information, and will update if we hear back.



Verge editor Tom Warren said he had to purchase a new Windows 11 key after replacing his motherboard. He's not alone: Tom's Hardware deputy managing editor Paul Alcorn tells me he's had problems on many of his test beds, replacing CPUs and constantly losing activation, and managing editor Matt Safford tells me he can't always get reactivations to occur by logging into his Microsoft account.



The issues also may answer some Tom's Hardware forum questions — like this one having an issue with Windows 10 Pro after upgrading a CPU, GPU and motherboard — dating back to late September, around the time the Windows 7/8 upgrade loophole was closed. There have been a number of other complaints across social media.



Admittedly, hardware could cause problem even before the Windows 7 and 8 key loophole being closed — I had to call Microsoft customer service the last time I changed out a CPU, prior to this. But it does seem that there is now a pattern among PC builders, who are more likely to change out their parts or update their BIOS.



Have you been having any issues with Windows 10 or 11 activations after changing out parts? Let us know in the comments.