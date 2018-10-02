Microsoft Adds Headphones to Surface Lineup

NEW YORK -- Besides a refresh of the Surface computer lineup, Microsoft today announced Surface Headphones. Due out later this year, the new headset will cost $349 and connect you to Cortana.

The Surface Headphones are over-ear style, with hands-free calling capability and a dial for noise cancelling. They have Cortana on board and the ability to pause music when you take them off.

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay suggested that these are perfectly designed for work an to avoid distractions. They comes in the same gray color as other Surface devices (no black here), and pair with any Bluetooth device.

The headphones charge over USB Type-C and get an estimated 15 hours of battery life over Bluetooth or 50 hours when connecting via audio cable. They weigh just 10.2 ounces and have 40mm drivers.