Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 Offers Intel or Arm Options in the Same Chassis

Microsoft revealed the Surface Pro 9 today, and for the first time, its flagship detachable 2-in-1 comes with either Intel processors or Microsoft's custom SQ3 processor in the same chassis. It's a pivotal moment for the lineup, which was previously divided into separate designs for the different chips.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G CPU Intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U Microsoft SQ3 Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Microsoft SQ9 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 512GB SSD Display 13-inch PixelSense Flow, 2880 x 1920, 3:2 aspect ratio, touchscreen, 120 Hz 13-inch PixelSense Flow, 2880 x 1920, 3:2 aspect ratio, touchscreen, 120 Hz Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G over NanoSIM and eSIM Webcam 1080p webcam, 10MP rear-facing 1080p webcam, 10MP rear-facing Battery Life Up to 15.5 hours Up to 19 hours Starting Price $999.99 $1,299.99 Availability Oct. 25 Oct. 25

The standard Surface Pro 9 will use Intel's 12th Gen U series processors: either the Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U, (i5-1245U or i7-1265U in business models), while the Surface Pro 9 with 5G will use the Microsoft SQ3 with a neural processing unit an Arm chip based on designs from Qualcomm.

Microsoft confirmed to Tom's Hardware that with the Surface Pro 9, it is fusing the Surface Pro and Surface Pro X lines together.



"We are simplifying our Surface Pro lineup under the Surface Pro 9 name, making it easier for customers to pick a device based on individual needs like performance and connectivity," a spokesperson for Microsoft wrote in an email. "As the Pro form factor evolves, we are looking at ways to offer choice to customers while making their selection as easy as possible. Surface Pro X introduced a number of features our Surface Pro customers wanted. With the two devices sharing more features and experiences than ever before, it’s a natural step to converge Surface Pro and Surface Pro X."

On paper, the Intel version appears more powerful. Besides the fact that Windows on x86 chips has fewer compatibility issues, the Surface Pro 9 will support up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, while the 5G version will top out at 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM.



The Surface Pro 9 with Intel will go up to 1TB of storage, while the Pro 9 with 5G will top out at 512GB. The bad news is that both of these versions start at a paltry 128GB. Microsoft says the drives are "removable," though it still suggests you need an authorized technician to take the SSD out of the easy-access door.



Despite both Pro 9s having a 2880 x 1920 PixelSense Flow display with dynamic refresh rates up to 120 Hz, there are some differences that make the Intel version seem better on paper. Intel’s option has Dolby Vision IQ support and auto color management, while the Arm version doesn't have those features.



On its edges, the Intel Surface Pro 9 will have two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a proprietary Surface Connect port. The Surface Pro 9 with 5G will instead use USB-C 3.2, but will add a nanoSIM slot.



But only the Surface Pro 9 with 5G comes with, well, 5G (and LTE) support, including both NanoSIM and eSIM options, including options for both mmWave and Sub-6.

The Surface Pro 9 looks similar to the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X, with rounded corners and an aluminum body. The classic platinum color will be available on both models, while the graphite (a dark gray, bordering on black), sapphire (a jewel-like blue) and forest (a fun green) colors will only come on the Intel option.

Both versions will use the same Surface Pro Signature keyboards and support the Surface Slim Pen 2. To celebrate 10 years of Surface devices, Microsoft has partnered with Liberty, a London-based designer, for a limited edition blue floral keyboard cover that resembles the Windows 11 "Bloom."

The new Surface Pros will launch on Oct. 25. The Surface Pro 9 will start at $999.99 with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and max out at $2,599.99 with a Core i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. The 5G version starts at $1,299.99 with the SQ3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. That's all without the keyboard covers.