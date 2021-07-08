Microsoft to Offer New Windows 11 Mixed Reality SKU

A new list of Windows 11 SKUs has emerged, revealing that Microsoft has added a new Windows 11 Mixed Reality version and now doesn't list the IoT and LTSC versions it has shipped in the past.

Microsoft introduced its Windows 11 operating system last month, saying that owners of the existing Windows versions would be able to upgrade to its next-generation operating system, provided their system met the requirements. Microsoft didn't reveal the list of Windows 11 editions it planned to make available, though, but as reported by MSPoweruser, the Bluetooth SIG has posted the list for them.

The Bluetooth SIG is an organization that oversees the development of the Bluetooth standards and ensures support by various applications. In general, the list of Windows 11 editions for client PCs resembles the list of Windows 10 editions, but with some noteworthy changes.

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro for Workstations

Windows 11 Education

Windows 11 Pro Education

Windows 11 Enterprise

Windows 11 Mixed Reality

The Windows 11 Mixed Reality is now a fully-fledged SKU, not a device-specific edition for Microsoft's HoloLens, indicating that Microsoft sees the AR/VR markets as promising.

The list of Windows 11 SKUs no longer includes the Enterprise Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) that is guaranteed to be supported with security updates for up to 10 years after the release. Also, Microsoft does not list any IoT (embedded) variants of Windows 11 here.

At present, Microsoft does not seem to have plans for special editions of Windows 11, such as the feature-limited Windows 10 S operating system or Windows 10X for dual-screen devices. However, the software giant may well add something similar to the mix sometime in the future if it needs to. Also, expect Microsoft to offer region-specific versions of Windows 11.

While Microsoft may not be ready to introduce all Windows 11 editions formally, it has to make them compliant with hardware and software. To that end, the company has to disclose SKUs to various third parties, such as the Bluetooth SIG, which in turn may reveal this information on their websites.