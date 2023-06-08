Minisforum Crams Ryzen 7 Into Pop Can-Sized PC

By Mark Tyson
published

Pocketable EM680 PC also boasts Radeon 680M graphics, up to 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1 TB M.2 2230 PCIe Gen4 storage.

Minisforum Mercury Series EM680 mini PC
(Image credit: Minisforum)

Minisforum wrote to us to say it released the new Mercury Series EM680 mini PC. This wasn’t a surprise because Minisforum seems to launch or release a new mini PC nearly every week. However, the new EM680 stands out somewhat for offering potent processing power in one of the smallest chassis around. This new palm-sized PC occupies a total volume of 250 ml (8.25 fl. oz) and weighs 238 g (0.52 pounds) – which is smaller and lighter than a standard can of soda.

Minisforum Mercury Series EM680

Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Processor, 8C / 16T. (16M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz)

GPU

AMD Radeon 680M

Memory

LPDDR5 Dual channel (On Board, 6400 MHz, 16GB or 32GB)

Storage

1×M.2 2230 PCIe4.0 SSD, 1×TF Card Slot

Wireless Connectivity

On Board WIFI Support (Wi-Fi 6E，Bluetooth 5.3)

Video Output

HDMI ×1；USB4 ×2

Audio Output

HDMI ×1, Audio Jack ×1

Peripherals Interface

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×3, USB4 Port ×2 (Alt PD), TF Card Slot ×1, HDMI ×1, DMIC ×1, Audio Jack ×1,
Clear CMOS ×1

Power

65W GaN Type-C Power Delivery adapter (Included)

Dimensions

80×80×43mm, 238g

System

Windows 11 Pro

Minisforum Mercury Series EM680 mini PC

(Image credit: Minisforum)

It is worth looking more closely at the processing power within the EM680. Regular readers will be familiar with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, which was launched in June 2022, and boasts Zen 3+, RDNA 2, and DDR5 technologies. This processor, the top model in the U series, was popular in handheld PCs from the likes of Ayaneo, OneXPlayer, and GPD announced in 2022. However, our direct experience with this processor can be pondered over in our Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review from a year ago. In summary, we were pleased with the performance, but the slim Asus chassis wasn’t great for dissipating heat. Hopefully the Minisforum’s boxy vented case with ‘Cold Wave 2.0’ liquid metal cooling will be capable enough for when the 6800U gets both CPU and GPU cores stressed.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

Shifting the spotlight back onto the Minisforum Mercury Series EM680 mini PC, it complements the decent 15-28W processor with enough ports so that it doesn’t feel too restricted by the extreme compact form. The worst thing about the design from an enthusiast point of view is probably that the RAM cannot be upgraded. One must choose 16 GB or 32 GB of onboard LPDDR5-6400 at the time of purchase.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

The M.2 2230 slot for the main storage device is an understandable compromise considering the size, but these smaller M.2 drives are getting more popular and larger capacity models will proliferate thanks to devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Some other product highlights not mentioned thus far include: support for up to three 4K@60Hz display outputs, flexible power in via either of the two USB 4 Alt PD ports, and the inclusion of a compact 65 W GaN Type-C power adapter.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

Minisforum is selling the EM680 with at least $100 off its MSRPs at the time of writing. It is possible to buy one from $399 now (16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), as well as models at $449 (32/512 GB) and $489 (32/1024 GB).

