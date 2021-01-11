Minisforum Discrete GPU Mini PC Now Available For Sale

In 2020, Minisforum, a company that focuses on Mini-PCs, started a crowdfunded campaign to launch its latest device, the Minisforum EliteMini H31G. The company is starting to send out the Mini PC to those who backed it and has now made it available for sale via its website.

The H31G is an updated version of the Minisforum H31 Mini PC that now supports 9th generation Intel Processors; Intel Core i5 9500F and i7 9700F. It also comes equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU soldered onto the motherboard. It looks to be a direct competitor to Intel's NUC (Next Unit of Computing) with it being just slightly larger. Due to the housing of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU.

(Image credit: MiniForums)

Minisforum EliteMini H31G Specs Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel 9th/8th Gen Desktop Processor Motherboard Mini Form Factor GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Memory 2x DDR4 (2666 MHz) Storage 1x M.2 2280 PCIe SSD, 1x 2.5 inch SATA HDD, 1x M.2 2242 SATA SSD, 1x TF Card Slot WiFI Connectivity M.2 2230 WiFi Support (Intel WiFi 6 AX200, BT 5.1) Video Output HDMI, Display Port Audio Output 3.5mm Audio Jack, Line In / Headphones Out Ethernet Port 10/100/1000 USB 4x 3.0 USB Ports

While the Nvidia GTX 1050 ti doesn't turn any heads, it still is better than both Intel's and AMD's iGPU offers. According to the Minisforum website, the H31G is being catered towards "game enthusiasts and advanced content creators alike." Thanks to the GPU, it's a fairly capable PC that is up to the task of gaming at 1080p at medium/high settings. Minisforum have provided several in-game benchmarks they conducted with the PC. For such a small PC that isn't a custom build with a ton of power, these numbers are impressive. for what it is.

Miniforums H31G Game Testing Results at 1080p Game Name Frames Per Second PUBG 48-60 Fortnite 35-45 Red Dead Redemption 2 40-55 Grand Theft Auto 5 46-60 CS GO 166-216 Far Cry 5 50-55 The Witcher 3 53-58 Watch Dogs 2 40-58 Just Cause 4 45-55

If you're interested in seeing the H31G in action, be sure to check out the video below from ETA Prime. He was able to get his hands on the H31G and has tested it with several games.

Pricing for the H31G starts at $399.99 that includes the GTX 1050 Ti without any ram, CPU, or SSD, all the way up to $899.99 for a fully loaded configuration. This pricing, again, puts it right alongside Intel's NUC, and may make it an attractive alternative.