'Mirror's Edge Catalyst' Story Trailer Revealed; Closed Beta Coming Soon

The last time we saw Mirror’s Edge Catalyst was at PAX Prime. The demo we played showed the game’s open-world mechanic in the city of Glass. With the game coming out on May 24, EA’s latest post on the game introduced a new trailer.
The short video, titled “I Am Faith,” provides a brief overview of Faith’s journey in the new game. She is considered to be one of the best “Runners” in the city, but Faith bites off more than she can chew when she steals a valuable piece of data from the powerful Gabriel Kruger. Faith must run from Kruger and his accomplices in the Conglomerate as she attempts to unlock the secrets behind the stolen data.
In addition to the trailer, the company also announced an upcoming closed beta session of the game. A specific date wasn’t announced, but it will be available to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players. Those who are interested can sign up now for a chance to participate.
Obviously, more news about the game will come soon, including more trailers and an update on the beta. If you want to play it at the next big gaming show, PAX East in Boston is your best bet. The event takes place from April 22 to April 24.
There are a lot of ways in which Origin is a much better client than Steam. EA are scumbags, but the Origin client is really pretty solid, and their customer service is on par with GOG.
yea, i remember the time that you said something bad about a game on ea forums, they banned you from the forums, and also locked you out of playing any game on their platform... sure it may have gotten better, but they have literally no trust form me in the platform itself.
Moving a Steam library? Easy: Copy, paste, play.
Moving an Origin library? Easy: Copy, paste, verify, play.
Moving a GOG library? Easy: Copy, paste, (maybe) verify, play.
Moving a UPlay library? Torture. Find a handful of different solutions on all kinds of forums, none of which work anymore, then devise a tedious registry hack for each individual game to trick UPlay into working.
UPlay is the real scumbag here. Origin's alright.
look into symbolically linking folders/files, i dont know if its standard function in windows or something i added, but it was a god send before steam allowed you to install files to other drives
I've worked with symlinks before. I just really shouldn't have to. If UPlay is the only client lacking this library-migrating functionality, clearly, UPlay is doing something wrong. Among the myriad of other things it does wrong.