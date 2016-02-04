'Mirror's Edge Catalyst' Story Trailer Revealed; Closed Beta Coming Soon

The last time we saw Mirror’s Edge Catalyst was at PAX Prime. The demo we played showed the game’s open-world mechanic in the city of Glass. With the game coming out on May 24, EA’s latest post on the game introduced a new trailer.

The short video, titled “I Am Faith,” provides a brief overview of Faith’s journey in the new game. She is considered to be one of the best “Runners” in the city, but Faith bites off more than she can chew when she steals a valuable piece of data from the powerful Gabriel Kruger. Faith must run from Kruger and his accomplices in the Conglomerate as she attempts to unlock the secrets behind the stolen data.

In addition to the trailer, the company also announced an upcoming closed beta session of the game. A specific date wasn’t announced, but it will be available to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players. Those who are interested can sign up now for a chance to participate.

Obviously, more news about the game will come soon, including more trailers and an update on the beta. If you want to play it at the next big gaming show, PAX East in Boston is your best bet. The event takes place from April 22 to April 24.

