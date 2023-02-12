Motherboard Shipments Plummet by Ten Million Units in 2022: Report

For the big four motherboard makers, 2022 will certainly be remembered as an annus horribilis. According to upstream supply chain sources talking to Taiwan’s DigiTimes, the year saw motherboard shipments by Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock drastically decline by around 10 million units. The observed “feeble demand” for motherboards spanned the whole year, said the report, and was impacted by the usual suspects; workers returning to the office, the crypto-slump, and the economic downturn.
We have seen some great new motherboard releases in 2022/3 and some impressive new processors, but PC enthusiasts and DIYers seem to be holding back for now. Specifically, Intel’s 700 series LGA1700 motherboards and AMD’s 600 series chipset AM5 motherboards haven’t done the numbers they might have been expected to do. In Intel’s case, this is more understandable as previous-gen motherboards (from Alder Lake systems) can be upgraded to the latest Raptor Lake parts. For AMD it is more concerning as it changed socket last year (after years on AM4), but people held back as it made the upgrade quite an expensive jump (processor, motherboard, and the necessary DDR5 memory).
In its report, DigiTimes shared some figures for the respective big four motherboard makers' 2022 shipments. Some of these Taiwanese brands saw their shipments drop very dramatically.
|
Brand
|
2021 Units (M)
|
2022 Units (M)
|
Percent change
|
Asus
|
18+
|
13.6
|
-25%
|
Gigabyte
|
11
|
~9.5
|
-14%
|
MSI
|
9.5
|
5.5
|
-42%
|
ASRock
|
~6
|
2.7
|
-55%
It looks like the biggest two brands have been the least affected by the situation in 2022, but have by no means remained unscathed. Probably the biggest upset is the slide by MSI, which has been gaining a good reputation in recent years but still suffered almost as badly as ASRock.
Lastly, with regard to the above comparison, 2021 still benefitted from some of the positive effects that the pandemic and WFH visited on the tech industry. However, all the 2022 figures were still worse than in 2018 (though we lack MSI motherboard shipment data for 2018). Looking forward to the coming year, most of the brands are expecting to hold, or improve upon, 2022 shipment figures.
Earlier in the week, we reported on some of the grimmest findings about the state of the PC industry we have seen. Mercury Research published a report which stated the PC x86 CPU market has just endured “the largest on-quarter and on-year declines in our 30-year history.” The declines may even be the worst in the history of the PC, but Mercury’s pedigree doesn’t extend that far back in history.
Despite all the gloom, there are still plenty of businesses and commentators looking for a turnaround sometime in mid-2023. We always hope that a new wave of PC sales and upgrades can be inspired by some thrilling new components, and some cut-throat competition would be appreciated too.
Of course, wall-to-wall $50-200 price increases on motherboards, CPUs and GPUs as average people's disposable income falls through the floor cracks don't help.
Supermicro X13SAEASRock Rack X570D4U-2L2TThe Supermicro finally achieved good availability sometime in Q4 2022, but then I was stuck waiting for ECC DDR5 UDIMMs, which I couldn't find until January. So, I'm finally unblocked on that upgrade and plan to commence imminently. Now, I'm just waiting to see if the announced Alder Lake price cuts affect the retail boxed CPU I want, but I'll probably pull the trigger within the next month. That was actually the lower-priority upgrade, which is why I still haven't done it.
Meanwhile, the ASRock Rack board hasn't come back into stock pretty much at all, in more than a year! My hopes were briefly boosted when they announced a version with a Broadcom MAC, the X570D4U-2L2T/BCM, but even that version cannot be found.
Since the base X570D4U is easier to find, I really wonder if it's just something weird going on with the 10 gigabit MAC market. Looking at 10 gigabit NIC prices seems to confirm that pricing is still elevated for whatever reason. Any thoughts about why? Could these be largely manufactured in fabs now being hit with sanctions?
Now, if you're talking about FPS, then sure. But, anyone using a slower GPU and/or higher resolution tends not to be very CPU-limited, anyhow. So, I think this really isn't about lack of improvements by AMD or Intel. Rather, it's more about single-generation upgrades generally not making much sense for most people.
Nah, the biggest factor in the current slump is that the big manufacturers simply got too full of themselves and jacked up the prices so high that we all balked. What you're seeing right now is a great big "NOPE" from the people. Get your products down into the realm of the reasonably sane or take the hit.
Good news though, is that pcie4, AM4, and DDR4 are all dirt cheap. This part makes me happy. Ain't nothing wrong at all with gen4. I've been busy upgrading every computer I can find at home and the office.
And no. I absolutely refuse to spend $1000 on a graphics card. I'll go buy a console and slap it on my bigscreen before that ever happens. $350 for your dang graphics card. Take it or leave it.