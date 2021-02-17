MSI's B560, H510 Motherboards Will Start At $89

In its latest installment of the MSI Insider Show, MSI has shared the pricing for its complete stack of B560 and H510 motherboards. The budget-friendly offerings are designed for consumers to squeeze every bit of performance out of Intel's imminent 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S processors.

MSI is pricing the new B560 and H510 motherboards very closely to their counterparts from the previous generation. Rocket Lake-S will bring PCIe 4.0 support to a mainstream Intel desktop platform. The processors are backwards compatible with 400-series motherboards, but you will miss out on the PCIe 4.0 feature, which might bne the only reason users upgrade ro Rocket Lake. At any rate, it's good to see that the PCIe 4.0 tax doesn't have a huge impact on MSI's budget motherboards.

Designed to compete with the best motherboards, the MAG B560 Tomahawk WiFi will retail for $189, which is the same price tag that's on the current MAG B460 Tomahawk. Other motherboards, such as the MAG B560M Mortar WiFi, B560M Pro-VDH WiFi or MAG B560M Mortar will even be $10 less expensive than the current models.

MSI B560, H510 Motherboard Pricing

Motherboard MSRP in $ (excl. VAT) MSRP in € (incl. VAT) MPG B560I Gaming Edge WiFi 159 159 MAG B560 Tomahawk WiFi 189 189 MAG B560 Torpedo 169 169 MAG B560M Mortar WiFi 179 179 MAG B560M Mortar 159 159 MAG B560M Bazooka 139 139 B560M Pro-VDH WiFi 149 149 B560M Pro-VDH 129 129 B560M Pro WiFi 129 129 B560M Pro 109 109 B560M-A Pro 99 99 H510M Pro 95 95 H510M-A Pro 89 89

The MPG B560I Gaming Edge WiFi, which costs $159, will likely be a very enticing option for SFF builders who don't have to make the jump to a Z590 motherboard. The Tomahawk series has always been popular with budget performance eekers, and we don't expect that to change for this generation.

Borrowing the power delivery subsystem from the MAG Z490 Tomahawk, the MAG B560 Tomahawk WiFi leverages the same 12+2+1 design. That's only two CPU phases less than on the premium Z590 Tomahawk WiFi. The MAG B560 Tomahawk WiFi also comes with support for memory speeds up to DDR4-5066, three M.2 slots, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E networking.

At $89, the H510M-A Pro arrives with only the strickly necessary feaures for the really tight budgets. You'll still get access to the PCIe 4.0 goodness through the motherboard's sole PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot. Unfortunately, the M.2 slot is still locked to PCIe 3.0 x4. To get acces to a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, you'll have to upgrade to the B560M-A Pro, which commands a $10 higher price tag.