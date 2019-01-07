MSI Adds RTX to its Entire Gaming Laptop Lineup

MSI is joining the ranks of laptop and desktop vendors introducing their RTX gaming machines. At CES, MSI announced a refresh of almost its entire gaming laptop lineup with Nvidia’s RTX GPUs, led by the new GS75 Stealth, a 17-inch thin and light. Pricing and availability weren’t immediately apparent.

The GS75 Stealth is similar to last year’s 15.6-inch GS65 Stealth with a gold trim and aluminum chassis that looks downright classy. But the GS75 has a 17.3-inch, 144 Hz display. The GS65 is also getting a refresh with RTX graphics, should you prefer the smaller screen.

MSI GS75 Stealth MSI GS65 Stealth CPU Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6) RAM DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666 Storage SATA and M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage options SATA and M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage options Display 17.3-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS Size 396.1 x 259.5 x 19 mm 357.7 x 247.7 x 17.9 mm Weight 2.3 kg 1.9 kg

If that’s not enough, the GT Titan series, GE Raider series and GL series are all getting upgraded to RTX as well. The GT75 Titan, MSI’s flagship, will get an 8th Gen Core i9 CPU and full-sized RTX 2080. It's getting a 35 percent larger trackpad than the previous model. MSI says it's the largest trackpad on a gaming laptop, because people will want to use the machine to play games. The company also claims 8 hours of battery life for productivity.

MSI also stressed that it will have up to three SSDs for storage, and it claimed at a press conference that the SSDs will be available over an easy-access port on the bottom of the notebook.

The GE75 Raider is a 17-incher with an anodized finish, and its 15-inch sibling, the GE63, will come in an RGB finish. Both will have options up to the RTX 2080. The GE75 has haptic feedback in the wrist rest, but we didn't get our hands on it at MSI's press briefing.



MSI’s most affordable line-up, the GL series, will go up to Nvidia’s RTX 2060 series and 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and 120 Hz displays, rather than the 144 Hz screens on their more expensive counterparts.