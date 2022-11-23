MSI RX 6600 8GB for $189, Easily the Best GPU Value

There are plenty of Black Friday graphics card deals going on, but easily the best overall value right now is AMD's RX 6600. Priced at just $189 (after a $20 rebate), it's a lot of GPU for under $200. Even before the current sale, it ranked among the best graphics cards, and now it's $30 cheaper than we've ever seen it.



You can see where performance stacks up in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, but we'll include some performance charts and other details below. The short summary is that it's just a bit slower than an RTX 3060 while saving you $125. It's also significantly faster than the RTX 3050 for $75 less money and blows away the similarly priced GTX 1660 Super.

MSI RX 6600 Mech 2X: now $189 at Newegg (was $229)

Using AMD's Navi 23 GPU, the RX 6600 delivers comparable performance to the 3060 at an amazingly low price of just $189 (after $20 rebate).

We don't love mail-in rebates of any form, but even at $209, the RX 6600 is still pretty great. It's primarily for 1080p gaming and can typically handle high to ultra settings while delivering 60 fps at that resolution. Lighter esports and older games may even manage 60 fps or more at 1440p and 4K. Just don't expect to be able to max out settings in games with ray tracing and still get a great experience.



Here's a look at the 1080p ultra rasterization performance alongside the 1080p medium ray tracing performance. If you're wondering, power draw peaks at right around the rated 132W mark — we measured 137W gaming and 140W in FurMark when we reviewed the RX 6600 last year. Of course, it was also sold out and overpriced back then, but let's not reopen old wounds. We've included cards priced below about $300 in the charts for comparison.

The RX 6600 makes a great showing, averaging 72 fps at 1080p ultra in our rasterization gaming suite. A couple of games (Flight Simulator and Total War: Warhammer 3) don't break the 60 fps mark, but neither of those actually require super high framerates to be playable. Others get close to 100 fps, and this is still a reasonably demanding test suite — lighter games like Overwatch 2, Valorant, etc. would run just fine.



The ray tracing performance on the other hand is nothing special. If you want a card that performs really well in DXR (DirectX Raytracing) games, look to the Intel Arc A750 or an RTX 3060. Even the RTX 3050 usually beats the RX 6600, with Metro Exodus Enhanced being the sole exception.



We're looking at "medium" DXR performance as well, because maxing out the settings with ray tracing enabled drops the 6600 below 30 fps in all but one of the games we tested. And at that point, you can easily make the argument that medium quality with medium DXR settings often performs worse and doesn't really look better than ultra settings without DXR.

We already noted that the RX 6600 currently represents the best bang for the buck among graphics cards. Above is the sorted results for all the budget and midrange cards in our charts — and none of the higher-priced and faster cards can beat it. (They might rank ahead of some of the cards at the bottom of that list, though.)



The RX 6600 delivers, on average, 0.383 fps/$, which might not be super easy to parse on its own. Put it this way: If you wanted a GPU that could average 60 fps or more, at that rate, you'd only need to spend $157. The RX 6650 XT comes second at a relative price of $173 for 60 fps, while the best Nvidia option would be the RTX 3060 at a relative cost of $252 for 60 fps.



And hey, you even get two free games via AMD's Raise the Game bundle: Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol.



Bottom line: The Radeon RX 6600 is the best deal going right now in the graphics card world. Even at $209 (i.e., without the rebate), it would tie the RX 6650 XT. Maybe we'll see something even better in the next few days while we wait for Black Friday to actually begin, and then stretch into Cyber Monday. But this is the card to get if you want something for a decent budget PC build.