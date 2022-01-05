MSI Unveils Keyboard with Own Switches, First Podcast Mic

MSI keeps expanding its lineup of gaming gear and, during CES 2022, the company has a couple of firsts. It's introducing a keyboard with its own, custom MSI-branded switches and releasing a USB microphone you can use for streaming or conferences.

MSI's Sonic Red Switches

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI has been releasing its own keyboards and mice for quite some time, but the new Vigor GK71 Sonic is the first to feature the company's Sonic Red Mechanical switches. These linear switches require just 35 grams of force to actuate, putting them among the lightest switches on the market.

Kailh, which worked with MSI on the Sonic switches, also has a 35-gram red switch, though its switch uses a box shape while MSI's has a traditional, cross-shaped stem. And Gateron makes a 35-gram linear clear switch. However, the Vigor GK71 Sonic is the first mass-market, prebuilt keyboard we've seen with this light of a linear switch. And, if you like linear switches, having a light one matters because it will allow you to hit the keys more rapidly with less finger soreness.

In addition to its switches, the Vigor K71 Sonic has clear keycaps that help the RGB lighting shine through, a foam wrist rest, media keys and a volume / media control wheel. The full-size keyboard also boasts an aircraft-grade aluminum chassis and onboard memory which holds three profiles. It will have a $109 or $119 MSRP when it launches in February, likely in the U.S. only.

(Image credit: MSI)

If you prefer a keyboard that uses less desk space and fits easily in a bag, MSI's new Vigor GK50 might be for you. The tenkeyless keyboard uses low-profile Kailh white mechanical switches, which are pleasantly clicky. It also features a detachable USB cable and comes with a travel drawstring bag.

Like its sibling, the GK50 has RGB lighting which integrates with MSI's Mystic Light ecosystem. It will carry an MSRP of $84.99 when it launches later this year, but it may only be available in Europe and Asia.

(Image credit: MSI)

Immerse GV60: MSI's First Microphone

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI is also getting into the microphone business. Its first-ever podcast mic, the Immerse GV60 has several useful features. It can be set to four modes: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid or bidirectional and features a 3.5mm jack for real-time monitoring.

The black metal body promises a premium feel, but the aesthetic and tilting stand / hinge are extremely familiar as they look nearly identical to those found on the Blue Yeti microphone. The Immerse GV60 connects to your PC via USB-C and comes with a 10-foot cord, which MSI says is long enough to make it useful as a boom mic.

The Immerse GV60 will have a $109 MSRP when it launches in Q1 of this year.