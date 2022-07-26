New AMD Radeon GPU Driver Drops With Noise Suppression Tech, Major OpenGL Performance Uplift

AMD has released the Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 software (opens in new tab) for Radeon graphics card owners. The new driver comes with the chipmaker's much-anticipated AMD Noise Suppression technology and OpenGL optimizations.

AMD Noise Suppression is a new feature that reduces background noise from your environment when you're on a call with someone or gaming in your favorite multiplayer title. The technology works on AMD-based system's input and output devices. The only requirement is that you must have a system with a Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processor or newer.

AMD Noise Suppression removes the noise from your microphone and the microphone on the other end of the conversation. The feature is accessible in the latest Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 software under the Audio & Video tab, where you can choose to enable it on your input, output, or both devices. When your game or communication software is opened, switch the input or output device to "AMD Streaming Audio Device" and enjoy clearer and more crisp communication.

Another important improvement from the Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 driver is the improved OpenGL performance. It'll come as music to users' ears who play OpenGL games, such as Minecraft. With this new driver, AMD estimated an uplift up to 90% higher frame rates than Minecraft's previous (22.6.1) driver.

According to AMD's internal Minecraft tests (opens in new tab) at 4K and Fabulous settings with a Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip, the Radeon RX 6750XT showed a 90% improvement in framerates. In contrast, the Radeon RX 6800 XT delivered 92% higher framerates. Additionally, the Radeon RX 6950XT offered a good uplift up to 89%.

AMD is also proud to announce that Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) now supports Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 graphics cards found inside AMD Ryzen notebooks with hybrid graphics. In addition, Radeon Super Resolution is now compatible with the borderless fullscreen option in games. You can now configure this in AMD's Adrenaline software.

Last but not least, AMD has improved Radeon Boost, a feature that reduces the game's resolution when it detects fast motion on your screen. Radeon Boost will work better in titles, including Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and Valorant.