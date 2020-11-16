Hands-on: New Steam Beta Adds PS5 DualSense Controller Support

A recent Steam beta client update has added basic support for Sony's Playstation 5 DualSense controller.

One of the first questions I asked when Sony revealed its newest gaming controller for the PlayStation 5 was would it include native Windows/PC support? I eventually found out that the answer to that was no. Fast forward to the official release of the DualSense controller. I had one shipped to me, and the first thing I did was connect it to my Windows 10 PC via USB Type-C cable and Bluetooth. While the controller was recognized and usable to an extent, it was clear that the controller wasn't natively supported. With no official word from Sony, there was no telling if or when we'd see any support for the DualSense when it came to PC gaming.

Thankfully, as with most things with PC gaming, there's always a workaround or someone out there working on a solution. It turns out that for the DualSense controller, solutions are being worked on.

The first one comes via a recent Steam beta client update that has enabled preliminary support. This is just the first initial push of getting DualSense support added. It lacks many advanced features, such as Trackpad, Rumble, and Gyro functionality, but it works.

Upon hearing about the Steam beta, I downloaded it, restarted Steam, and plugged in my DualSense controller. Sure enough, it was recognized... but as a PlayStation 4 controller. Taking a look over that the Steam Community Forums, that is the expected result. Everything looked to be in order, so I gave it a try in several games, including Streets of Rage 4, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11, and Yakuza Like a Dragon. All of which worked, though without rumble support.

The fact that Valve has already added this to Steam is a godsend. And while Valve is no longer supporting its own gaming controller, it's nice to see that it's made it a mission to support just about any and every gaming controller that can be connected to a PC. I fully expect Valve to get every function of the DualSense working with the Steam client, just as they did with the DualShock 4 controller.

While of course only time will tell, it feels like it's just a matter of time before Steam gets almost all the features enabled -- outside of the haptic feedback, which would need in-game programming to work.