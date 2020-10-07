New Vecow SPC-6000 Fanless PC Features Elkhart Lake Atom CPUs

The SPC-6000 is one of the first embedded PCs on the market featuring Intel's new Elkhart Lake Atom CPUs. The PC is aimed towards low-level server services like Time-Sensitive Networking and other IoT workloads. These types of workloads are not that CPU intensive but are becoming more and more popular in the IT world, making units like SPC-6000 a much-needed asset with companies specializing in IoT services. (Via CNX Software)

The Intel Elkhart Lake Atom CPUs are built on Tremont 10nm CPU cores. These CPUs are also designed for IoT applications, featuring very low TDPs, ranging from 4.5W-12W. The specific CPU used for this unit is an Atom x6425RE featuring 4 cores and 4 threads, a 1.9Ghz base clock (no Turbo), and a 12W TDP. The CPU can support up to 32GB of RAM with a 3200Mhz frequency. For storage, you can run up to two drives, one being an M.2 NVME drive (which runs on 2 PCI-E lanes) and one SATA 3 hard drive.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vecow) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Vecow)

The I/O on the SPC-6000 is extensive and very enterprise-like, its equipped with four COM ports, two USB 3.1, and two USB 2.0 ports, a standard 3.5mm jack for audio, two Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports with one rated at 2.5Gbps of bandwidth. For display outputs, you get a legacy DVI-I connector and one DisplayPort, both support 4k resolutions at 60hz. Lastly, there's a 12V DC-in for power designed for 3 pin connectors. The unit includes vibration and shock resistance as well.

If you need a PC built for low powered IoT workloads or other workloads like AI acceleration via Edge or OpenVINO, this looks to be a good option. Vecow has not announced pricing or a release date for the SPC-6000 at this time.