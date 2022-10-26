NexPad Laptop Screen Extender Now Available for $249

The NexPad portable touch monitor and laptop screen extender, which was originally telegraphed to ship in July, is finally available to purchase from NexDock.com for $249.

Nex Computer LLC touts the NexPad as a solution for both laptop and smart device users. In the first proposed use case, the way the NexPad is designed to be used looks a little unusual. As a partner screen for your laptop, NexPad is primarily designed to add its display above the existing laptop panel.

This is a superior alternative to a side-by-side implementation, according to Nex Computer. It says using the second display at an elevated height “can reduce neck strain and help improve posture, boosting productivity and convenience.” While it's definitely true that extra screen space helps productivity, Nex Computer didn't back up its neck strain and posture improvement claims with data or testimonials.

(Image credit: Nex Computer)

The NexPad attaches to the top edge of your laptop’s screen using a kickstand and magnet design. Product spec sheets don’t list compatibility requirements, so it should work with any laptop, big or small. At 12 inches, the NexPad is relatively small for a portable monitor, but its mounting system and alleged benefits sound interesting — and it also adds touchscreen functionality, which many laptops lack.

NexPad Tech Specs

Display 12-inch Multi-Touch display with IPS technology, Fully Laminated, 1920×1080 FHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio Ports 2x USB-C 3.1 Port with pass though charging, 1x mini HDMI (2.0) Port, 1x USB-C 2.0 port Power No battery, powered by laptop, smart device, or a power bank Physical 277 x 250 x 6.3 mm, 736g (without kickstand) Special features Magnetic mount, Kickstand with embedded USB-C cable slot, smartphone magnetic mount disc included

In terms of specs, what stands out is that 736g seems quite heavy for a 12-inch dumb tablet with now built-in battery. It is possible that adding such a weighty lump to your laptop monitor will make it feel poorly balanced. Nex Computer does not provide specs for brightness, contrast, color gamut, and so forth.

NexPad With Smartphone

Using the NexPad with a smartphone is almost as interesting as how it is envisaged to work with a laptop. In the images you can see that your phone is expected to be USB-C cable tethered onto the magnetic "chin" that sits beneath the screen area. If your phone isn’t magnetic, or is only slightly magnetic, Nex Computer has thoughtfully included a metal disc in the pack, so you can stick it to the phone rear or add it into the phone case. Adding the metal disc provides a firm bond between the device and the NexPad "chin."

(Image credit: Nex Computer)

Using your smartphone in desktop mode with the attached screen is currently only supported by certain Samsung and Motorola devices, but this type of extended functionality is growing.

Nex Computer last graced our news section with its NexDock dumb-laptops, but it also makes the NexMonitor, which is like a 27-inch NexPad on a desktop stand.

Readers looking for a more conventional second display to accompany a laptop can check out our roundup of the best portable monitors.