Colosseum Battles, New Costumes Arrive With 'Nier: Automata' DLC

The first batch of post-launch content for Platinum Games’ Nier: Automata is out today. The downloadable content (DLC) is titled 3C3C1D119440927, and it adds some extra fights in multiple arenas in addition to new equipment and cosmetic items.

The gameplay in the three arenas, or as the game calls them, colosseums, will pit you against a small horde of enemies, which is no easy feat. If you manage to stay alive and take them all out, you’ll earn some rewards. This includes items such as different colors for your hair, character costumes from Nier: Replicant, or a different set of appearances for enemy bullets. There are also some masks that you’ll gain as a reward that will have a special effect when they are equipped, but you’ll have to find out the results for yourself. There are also some subquests available, although details on the objectives were unavailable.

If the enemies in the colosseum are too easy for you, you can try your hand at one of the toughest challenges in the game: a two-on-one boss battle against Yosuke Matsuda and Kenichi Sato, the CEOs of Square Enix and Platinum Games, respectively. As shown in a trailer last month, fighting one boss is tough as it is. Fighting both men at the same time will require your best skills. Even one wrong move can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

The name of the DLC is a partial reference to the contents of the game. “3C3C” refers to the costume rewards and the three colosseums that come with the new content. The rest of the DLC name translates to “1 Dream and Date 119440927,” which is a mystery that you’ll have to solve on your own. You can get the DLC for $14, but with users on Steam still complaining about the need for a patch to fix issues on the PC version of the game, you might want to wait a while until Platinum Games releases another update.