Noctua Releases First Thermal Paste Application Recommendation for Ryzen 7000

Noctua sees AM5 as a small CPU, requiring a dot-sized paste application only.

As Tweeted by @momomo_us, Noctua has unveiled the first thermal paste application recommendation we've seen to date for AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs - and its associated 'octopus'-shaped IHS. For Ryzen 7000, Noctua recommends a single dot at the middle, spanning 3 to 4 mm for proper coverage of the entire IHS--and that is it.

The dot application is nothing new, and is arguably the most popular application technique to this day. But for Noctua, this is a drastic change from the five dot pattern it recommends with the similarly sized AM4 CPUs - where you put four little dots at the four corners of the IHS, and one large dot in the middle.

For cooler compatibility, AMD purposefully built AM5 around the same dimensions as AM4, so its interesting to see Noctua recommending different thermal paste applications for both sockets. In fact, Noctua specifically addresses AM5 as a smaller "CPU Size" compared to AM4, which is the reasoning behind the thermal paste application differences.

Noctua AM5 Thermal Paste Application Technique Recommendation

However, Noctua might be correct in choosing to go with a dot pattern for AM5. Ryzen 7000 is equipped with a very unique IHS design we've never seen before, featuring an octopus shape, with eight slots cut out of the IHS to make room for capacitors on the CPU's PCB. All of AMD's older designs featured a perfectly linear box design for the IHS, like what we see on AM4.

The cutouts, noticeably reduce Ryzen 7000's IHS surface area, and this is probably the reason why Noctua changed its thermal paste recommendation from AM4's five dot pattern to just a single dot. The single dot still works on AM4 and similarly sized sockets anyways, so there's no doubt it will work great with AM5.

The question that now remains is whether or not the edges of the IHS that extend beyond the cut-outs need to be covered by thermal paste at all, or if it won't make a difference. Unfortunately we don't have that answer right now, but it shouldn't be absolutely necessary if Noctua's application method is anything to go buy.

We will be interested to see what AMD's official recommendation will be, and what we find in our own testing. But, we'll have to wait until Ryzen 7000 launches in September to see what the results will be like. So stay tuned!

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz

Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.
  • alceryes
    Ugh! The ONLY reason why mfgs. continue to push this incorrect information on how TIM should be applied is because they don't trust the general public to do it correctly. :rolleyes:

    Ultra thin spread, buttered-toast method, and NEVER pull the heatsink back off to 'see how it spread'. After applying the heatsink you're done!
  • rluker5
    I do it just like alceryes says. Doesn't leave anything to chance. I have a feeling people with this IHS will want as much of it to contact the cooler as possible and the dot method will leave out the corners. The thin buttered-toast method will also minimize the chance of extra TIM squeezing over and into the caps. And Noctua paste works well with this method. It is also fairly long lived and should be a good choice if these chips run hot.
  • King_V
    I have been using the spread with a razor blade for the times when I was applying it myself. Obviously, not when I got a cooler that came with its own thermal compound pre-applied.

    But, after seeing the following video, I was considering going with the X method in the future. Now, the creator of this video admits right up front that the way he did these tests (with flat, clear acrylic to be able to observe the spread) is not perfect, but it was very interesting nonetheless. I hadn't thought about the possible issue with tiny air bubbles in the spread before, though, how much of a consequence they are, I couldn't really say.

    wn2ln04dquM
  • Giroro
    I never leave anything to chance. Each CPU gets a full tube of TIM, using the "soft serve ice cream," method.
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I will stick with my "Apply a thin line and spread with a razor" technique.
