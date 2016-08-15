Watch The Trailer For The 'Fallout 4' Nuka World DLC, Arrives August 30

The final installment of Fallout 4’s post-launch content is coming at the end of the month. Nuka World will take you to the ruins of a once-thriving amusemant park that is now home to raiders, ghouls and terrifying mutated creatures.

The downloadable content (DLC) provides you with new weapon variations. For example, you can use a ping-pong paddle as an effective melee weapon by attaching an electrical mod that shocks enemies on contact. Obviously, the DLC will also include more materials for your custom settlements.

Most importantly, Nuka World offers you the opportunity to turn evil. The park is infested with multiple raider gangs, and you will have the chance to lead one of the groups to the top of the raider hierarchy. However, it doesn’t stop there. You can use the same gang to unleash terror on the Commonwealth’s citizens by taking over settlements.

Even though the DLC drops in two weeks, Bethesda is bound to dribble out more details on its final batch of Fallout 4 content in the coming days. Nuka World is the third DLC in the series that focused on new quests, locations and characters (the other two being the Automatronand Far Harbor DLC). The other three packs added more parts to settlement workshops with the Wasteland, Contraptions and Vault-Tec themes.