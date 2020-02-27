Nvidia Driver Update Caters to The Division 2: Warlords of New York, Apex Legends

Nvidia today released the GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL driver with improved support for The Division 2: Warlords of New York, ARK: Genesis and Apex Legends. The driver also brings support for three more G-Sync Compatible monitors.

Warlords of New York is a paid expansion for The Division 2 that introduces new areas, a higher level cap and multiple gameplay changes. Nvidia's latest Game Ready Driver is supposed to offer improved performance when the expansion debuts on March 3.

ARK: Genesis introduces "all-new mission-based gameplay" with "beautiful yet lethal new worlds filled with exotic creatures, craftable items and weapons unlike anything seen before on the ARK," Nvidia claimed. It's now available on all platforms.

Unlike the other games, the improvements for Apex Legends introduced with the latest Game Ready Driver weren't prompted by new content. Instead, Nvidia merely said the driver "includes a fix for the crash that has affected some players."

The driver also brought support for three new G-Sync Compatible gaming monitors: the AOC AG271FZ2, AOC AG271F1G2 and Asus PG43U. A full list of G-Sync Compatible monitors is available on Nvidia's website.

You can download the GeForce Game Ready 442.50 WHQL driver via Nvidia's website or the GeForce Experience companion app. Additional details about the changes made with this driver are available in the full release notes (PDF).