Nvidia's Latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is Optimized for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

It’s time again for Nvidia to release its latest game-ready driver – version 441.20 WHQL. This driver is optimized for the latest Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and comes in a mere week after the last Game Ready driver, which supported Red Dead Redemption II.

This driver release is also adding support for Stormland, an open-world VR shooter.

Nvidia’s Game Ready drivers are meant to ensure higher stability and performance than you would obtain by using an older driver from before a game’s launch.

Next to support for the latest Star Wars game, this new driver is also adding support for the latest G-Sync compatible displays, which includes the Acer XB273U, the Acer XV273U and the Asus VG259Q

Despite the intentions of a Game-Ready driver, it can still happen that you run into issues with a new game on launch day, as we saw last week with Red Dead Redemption II.

You can download the latest Nvidia driver here.