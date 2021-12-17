Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, MX550 GPUs Arrive In Spring 2022

Nvidia slipped out a quiet announcement of the arrival of three new mobile graphics cards in the spring of 2022. The GeForce RTX 2050 will join the ranks of the GeForce MX570 and MX550 in powering a new wave of laptops for gamers and creators.

The chipmaker's short announcement didn't reveal whether the GeForce RTX 2050 is based on Turing or Ampere so there's some confusion around the architecture. Given the model name, the GeForce RTX 2050 is likely based on the Turing architecture. However, the picture attached to Nvidia's blog post has 'Ampere' in the file name. Until Nvidia clears up the confusion, it could go either way.

Logically, Ampere would make more sense here, but Turing isn't totally out of the question, either. So, what could a Turing graphics card do in 2022? Well, Nvidia recently had TSMC fire up the foundry's 12nm FinFET grill produce the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB desktop graphics card, so the chipmaker may be taking the opportunity to cook up some mobile offerings as well, such as the GeForce RTX 2050.

On the flipside, there have been rumors that Nvidia is preparing a GA107 die for entry-level Ampere SKUs. If that's the case, the silicon will probably be employed across the GeForce RTX 2050, MX570 and MX550 with different SM configurations.

GeForce RTX 2050 Specifications

GeForce RTX 2080 Super GeForce RTX 2080 GeForce RTX 2070 Super GeForce RTX 2070 GeForce RTX 2060 GeForce RTX 2050 Nvidia CUDA Cores 3,072 2,944 2,560 2,304 1,920 2,048 Boost Clock (MHz) 1,080 - 1,560 MHz 1,095 - 1,590 MHz 1,155 - 1,380 MHz 1,125 - 1,455 MHz 1,185 - 1,560 MHz 1,155 - 1,477 MHz Graphics Subsystem Power (W) 80 - 150+ W 80 - 150+ W 80 - 115 W 80 - 115 W 65 - 115 W 30 - 45 W Memory Speed Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps Standard Memory Configuration 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 64-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) Up to 448 GB/s Up to 448 GB/s Up to 448 GB/s Up to 448 GB/s Up to 336 GB/s Up to 112 GB/s

Nvidia listed the GeForce RTX 2050 with 2,048 CUDA cores, around 7% more than the GeForce RTX 2060. However, the GeForce RTX 2050 adheres to a more restricted TDP so it'll come with lower clock speeds. The GeForce RTX 2060 should still be faster. As usual, Nvidia gives its partners some thermal headroom, meaning the power limit on the GeForce RTx 2050 will vary from one product to another. In any event, the graphics card is rated between 30W to 45W. Therefore, the boost clock will vary as well, and we'll find the GeForce RTX 2050 boosting between 1,155 MHz and 1,477 MHz.

In terms of the memory configuration, the GeForce RTX 2050 has 4GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. Bound by a 64-bit memory interface, the GeForce RTX 2050 can deliver a maximum memory bandwidth up to 112 GBps.

Meanwhile, the GeForce MX550 will be the direct replacement for the GeForce MX450, whereas the GeForce MX570 appears to be a new SKU. Considering that the MX450 is on the Turing architecture, the GeForce MX570 and MX550 should take advantage of the new Ampere architecture. The product pages show both entry-level graphics cards with PCIe 4.0 support so they should be based on Ampere.

Once again, Nvidia didn't delve into details on the GeForce MX570 and MX550. The chipmaker only stated that the duo sport "more power-efficient CUDA cores and with faster memory speeds than previous MX GPUs." In addition, the chipmaker claims that the GeForce MX570 and MX550 will offer a leap of performance and efficiency in photo and video-editing tasks, such as Adobe Lightroom and Premiere Pro, as well as improved gaming in comparison to integrated graphics.