Nvidia Rumored To Launch RTX 3060 In January, RTX 3080 Ti in February

German news outlet Igor's Lab has received some tasty information regarding Nvidia's approaching Ampere-powered graphics cards. It would appear that the chipmaker has reshuffled the launch dates for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060. Until we receive official confirmation, take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was rumored to debut next month, probably at CES 2021. However, Igor's sources claim that Nvidia has pushed the launch to after the Chinese New Year holidays. Therefore, the up-and-coming challenger to AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT won't arrive until after February 17.

Staying true to its name, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the the SKU that bridges the gap between the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. If the buzz around town is accurate, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may inherit that 10,496 CUDA cores from the GeForce RTX 3090, while sporting 20GB of 19.5 Gbps GDDR6X memory, just 4GB shy of the GeForce RTX 3090.

According to Igor, the GeForce RTX 3060 will take the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's place at CES 2021. The GeForce RTX 3060 is rumored to be available in two variants: one with 12GB of GDDR6 memory and another with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The first could launch around CES 2021, while the latter might not come until the end of the month.

The differences don't stop at the memory configuration though. Igor's sources said that the CUDA cores will also vary between the two models. In order to protect his sources, Igor didn't share the CUDA core count for the GeForce RTX 3060.

All in all, Nvidia seems to have a couple of interesting products to take on Big Navi in the months to come, but you can get AMD won't approach the fight with its hands down. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is the model to watch since it'll be a tough cookie to crack.