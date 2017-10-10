Nvidia Accepting Applications For Holodeck Early Access

Nvidia revealed Project Holodeck at GTC in May, and now the company is making it available to select group of designers and developers. The company is accepting applications from eligible parties for early access to the platform.

Holodeck is a photorealistic virtual reality collaboration tool that lets you visualize and interact with 3D objects in vivid detail. The software can render large, highly detailed 3D models in real time at life-size scale, which reduces the need for physical prototyping to see how an object would appear in its true proportions.

“Nvidia Holodeck empowers designers to bring peers, partners, and customers along the design journey to explore intricate, life-like 3D worlds together and ensure that the best ideas are discovered,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at Nvidia. “It’s an unparalleled environment for deploying and testing AI-based agents — and will only get better as we add more AI capabilities.”

Nvidia’s Holodeck also features an accurate, true-to-life physics model, which simulates how the object would react to the real world. Holodeck is also compatible with Nvidia’s Isaac AI training simulation software, which makes it possible to test AI algorithms in a controlled environment, without the risk of running bad code on an expensive prototype device. Holodeck’s real-world physics model ensures that the virtual Isaac robot would react exactly how a physical Isaac robot would.

Holodeck is also an online collaboration tool that can bring remote design teams together. Teammates from different parts of the world can connect to the Holodeck environment and work together in real time.

Holodeck supports 3DMax and Maya, and it integrates directly into the existing workflow of those apps. Nvidia said that it's looking for individuals and companies that have experience with high-end 3D modeling software to participate in the early access program. Interested parties may apply through Nvidia’s website.