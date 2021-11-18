Nvidia Image Scaling Runs On Radeon GPUs Thanks to Lossless Scaling

Thanks to a new update to Lossless Scaling, Nvidia's Spatial Image Scaler can now be used on both Intel and AMD GPUs. This will allow gamers to play at lower resolutions to improve frame rates without sacrificing too much in the way of image quality.

Lossless Scaling is a third party application that allows anyone with any GPU to run image upscaling in their video games without the nasty side effect of blurring. Lossless Scaling uses integer scaling to accomplish this task.

However, Lossless Scaling has become much more than just an integer scaler; the application has recently introduced AMD FSR to its feature set, and is now adding Nvidia's image scaler as well. This means you can try multiple upscaling techniques directly from one application on a GPU.

Nvidia's image scaler has been around for a few years already, but it received a big update in the latest GeForce Game Ready driver. The scaler now features a 6-tap filter with four directional scaling and updated scaling and sharpening algorithms. This means the scaler can reduce the negative effects of image upscaling like staircase effects and artifacting even more so than it used to.

Nvidia also announced an SDK for its image scaler, allowing any developer to implement the image upscale in their game or app.

According to Nvidia's testing, its new updated image scaler is effectively on par with AMD's own FSR technology. In the test image below, you can see the loss in detail between FSR ultra quality mode, and the highest resolution of Nvidia's Image Scaler is effectively equal.

For a high-resolution image click here.

(Image credit: Nvidia - GeForce.com)

Lossless Scaling is available right now on Steam with the Nvidia upscaler. You can try out the demo or pay for the full version for $4.99.