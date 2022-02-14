Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver for Elden Ring, Celebrates DLSS Milestone

Nvidia has released a new Game Ready graphics driver today, version 511.79, with driver optimizations for several new titles coming out this month: Elden Ring, Total: War Warhammer III, GRID Legends, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Additionally, Nvidia added DLSS to the popular competitive sim racer, iRacing.

Nvidia coined the term Game Ready years ago and uses these drivers to give gamers fast and reliable optimizations for new games just before they arrive. Nvidia relies on extensive collaboration with developers and testing involving thousands of hardware configurations to ensure a high level of stability. This ensures the latest titles run smoothly on day 1 with Nvidia hardware.

The most anticipated game of the bunch is Elden Ring coming out on the 24th. According to Nvidia, this game is Steam's most wish-listed game. It's a new Fantasy Action RPG created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who helped create the Dark Souls series of games. It features an open-world layout with co-op and PvP gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III is the next title in Nvidia's lineup, and it launches on February 17th. This game is the 3rd installment of the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, featuring turn-based strategy gameplay.

GRID Legends is an upcoming racing game from Codemasters, featuring over 130 race tracks and a new story-driven campaign that promises to be more narrative-focused than previous titles. Grid Legends releases on February 24th.

DLSS Is Now In Over 150 Titles

Along with the new 511.79 driver update, Nvidia is celebrating a new milestone with its DLSS technology, as the feature is now in over 150 titles. Besides the iRacing update, DLSS is coming out to several more recent titles, including Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Sifu, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, and Six Inches.

In addition, two unreleased titles are also getting the DLSS treatment, including Shadow Warrior 3, launching on March 1st, and Martha Is Dead, which launches on February 24th.

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology is a performance-enhancing feature that allows any RTX GPU to upscale images from a low resolution to a higher resolution with the help of AI. This ability improves GPU performance with minimal sacrifice to image quality.

When DLSS first launched in 2018, it hardly had any adoption with less than ten supported titles. But as the technology has matured, it has grown in adoption substantially, as witnessed by today's announcement.