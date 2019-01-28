Nvidia Lowers Q4 Revenue Guidance, Stock Drops

Nvidia lowered its Q4 revenue guidance just before the stock market opened on Monday (January 28), CNBC reports. The statement mentions "weaker than forecasted sales of its Gaming and Datacenter platforms," and the company suggests that "deteriorating economic conditioning in China" played a role. As of this writing, shares had dropped almost 15 percent after the market opened.
The company has lowered its guidance to a quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion from $2.7 billion. Nvidia's earnings call, which will discuss 2019 financial results and Q1 2020 guidance is on February 14.
"Q4 was an extraordinary, unusually turbulent and disappointing quarter," Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang, said in a statement. "Looking forward, we are confident in our strategies and growth drivers."
You can read the full statement on Nvidia's website.
The company suggested that management of the excess inventory due to the cryptocurrency boom went as expected, but that sales of "certain high-end GPUs using Nvidia's new Turing architecture" didn't meet expectations because some customers are "waiting for lower price points and further demonstrations of RTX technology in actual games."
On the datacenter side, the company said it had deals that did not close in the last month because customers were being cautious.
Nvidia is not the only tech company to have recently revised its guidance. Apple made a cut for its fiscal 2019 Q1 revenue on January 2, partially due to lower than expected iPhone sales.
Yeah, you are right, they are not going to release a revolutionary platform on both CPU and GPU this year... >:/
Q1 is a given, it is not going to be anything particular, but the guidance for the year is not going to be bad unlike Intel an Nvidia.
Revolutionary? Nah. There wont be a revolutionary CPU for a while.
And no real info on Navi yet to make any sort of judgement call. While the pricing was bad I would say Turing is revolutionary as its the first GPU with hardware based ray tracing.
But they didn't. The GTX 1080 FE was $699. The RTX 2080 was $799. $100 bucks more. Retailers price gouged like they always do causing it to cost more than it should.
Still drinking the Nvidia coolaid? You probably wrote that review then...
https://wccftech.com/review/msi-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-lightning-z-11-gb-graphics-card-review-the-card-that-goes-shazam/
Zen 2 is revolutionary because nobody ever did something similar before. The uarch is totally unique. As for Navi, the goal is creating a GPU able to render 4k@60Hz for the consoles. We know that PS5 is going to be around 500-600$ giving us a good look at what Navi is going to cost, which is at max half of the console price.
Turing is not a revolution, it is an abomination. A typical price gouging scam that Nvidia is particularly fond of. The link I posted is showing a 1600$ 2080 TI review scoring a 10/10 for Value. There is no excuse for Turing, it is a rip-off and customers agreed by not buying it.
RT and DLSS are nothing but Gameworks option that are hardware accelerated. Real Ray Tracing apps are still using raw compute power to execute and can be achieve with any GPU. The level of Ray Tracing is so gimped for making games able to run it that it makes the rendering barely noticeable.
3D artist are developing games for consoles. As long as AMD is having that market, Nvidia will not be able to implement RT or DLSS.