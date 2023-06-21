Nvidia RTX 4060 Is Allegedly up to 20% Faster Than RTX 3060 in Geekbench

Some of the first purported benchmarks for the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 have leaked out. Benchleaks has spotted two different Geekbench 6 runs, apparently using this graphics card: the first run was the GPU Compute test using the Vulkan API, and there was another one using OpenCL. According to the leaks, the shiny new RTX 4060 runs almost a fifth faster than the RTX 3060 if these tests are genuine and representative of the final product. Take the data with a pinch of salt for now.

Nvidia revealed its plans for RTX 4060-class graphics cards back in mid-May and we know that we should expect the RTX 4060 8GB model in July. This, the first AD107 GPU-based desktop graphics card to be launched, has since had its launch date officially pinpointed to June 29th at 6 AM Pacific time. With a little over a week to go until launch day it wouldn't be surprising if reviewers and similar early access testers have put this GPU through Geekbench, precipitating these leaks.

(Image credit: Future)

We mentioned that these early Geekbench 6 GPU compute benchmarks indicate that the upcoming RTX 4060 is about a fifth faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3060. Let us look closer at the numbers, and throw in a couple of other reference points for a wider picture.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench GPU compute scores GPU Vulkan OpenCL RTX 3060 85,996 88,280 RX 7600 95,147 80,209 RTX 4060 99,419 105,630 Arc A770 100,449 107,168 RTX 3060 Ti 104,776 112,159 RTX 4070 144,235 165,645 RTX 4080 201,752 246,060 RX 7900 XTX 219,202 198,055

Please remember that the RTX 4060 result, if genuine, appears to be based upon a single sample so the Geekbench average could change quite a bit when more cards run these tests. We'll be covering the RTX 4060 in full detail when it launches. Keep the salt handy for now.

Pondering over the table's Vulkan API scores, it looks like the new RTX 4060 is about 12% faster than the RTX 3060. In Open CL tests the difference is better, with the new Ada Lovelace card being very nearly 20% faster. Geekbench scores have a reputation for not correlating very closely with gaming performance, so we will be looking out for further leaked third party benchmarks to get a clearer picture of the RTX 4060 between now and next Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Inno3D) (Image credit: MSI)

The specs of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 are going to be a GPU with 24 SMs, 3072 CUDA cores, 24 MB of L2 cache. This will be paired with a memory subsystem featuring 8 GB of 17 Gbps GDDR6 memory, operating on a 128-bit wide bus for 272 (453 effective) GBps bandwidth. The reference card will run at approximately 115 W TGP. The launch price we have is $299, but with luck there will be some models released cheaper than this.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 might just do enough to earn a place on our list of the Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2023, we shall have to wait and see.