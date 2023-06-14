GeForce RTX 4060 Launches on June 29th for $299

Nvidia has officially unveiled the launch date for the GeForce RTX 4060 (non-Ti): June 29th at 6 AM Pacific time. The RTX 4060 is Nvidia's upcoming mid-range GPU in the $300 price bracket, which will vie for a competing spot in the list of the Best Graphics Cards, replacing the RTX 3060 and competing with the likes of AMD's new Radeon RX 7600.

The RTX 4060 will be one of Nvidia's first genuinely affordable RTX 40 series graphics cards for mainstream buyers, starting at $299. The GPU will come with 24 SMs, 3072 CUDA cores, 24MB of L2 cache, 115W TGP, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory operating on a 128-bit wide bus. For more details on the RTX 4060's specifications, check out our previous coverage here.

According to initial benchmarks by Nvidia, the RTX 4060 will be an optimal upgrade for RTX 2060 series owners with frame rates that outperform the RTX 3060 Ti. Nvidia's charts report that the RTX 4060 will be 1.15x faster than the RTX 3060 Ti and 1.6x times faster than the RTX 2060 Super. With DLSS 3 frame gen enabled, performance goes up drastically, with up to a 2.6x performance increase compared to the RTX 2060 Super.

However, we suspect these numbers represent the maximum performance potential Nvidia's RTX 4060 will offer compared to previous generation GPUs. In our RTX 4060 Ti review, we found that card offers widely different results in several games, with some games matching the performance of the RTX 3060 Ti. As a result, we suspect the RTX 4060 will behave similarly, with performance that will vary drastically per title.

But in general, expect the RTX 4060 to feature substantially weaker performance than the RTX 4060 Ti, even though the memory sub-system remains the same between the two GPUs. The RTX 4060 features a 41% reduction in CUDA cores which will inevitably imply serious performance downgrades compared to its bigger brother.

Nonetheless, we hope the RTX 4060 won't make the same mistakes as the RTX 4060 Ti and will offer good gaming performance at $299. We will know if this is true soon after our RTX 4060 review drops near the June 29th deadline.