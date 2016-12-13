Orah 4i 360 Camera Now Available In US

Orah, formerly known as VideoStitch, announced that its 4K 360 video streaming camera, the Orah 4i, is now available in U.S. markets.

The Orah 4i is a camera system that can capture, stitch, and stream 360 video content up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS. It features four fisheye lenses (with an aperture of F2.0), four Sony EXMOR image sensors, and two Ambarella video processors.

The lenses each have a resolution of 2048 x 1535 and have a maximum “post produced” output resolution of 4800 x 2400. It offers a 360-degree (full spherical) field of view, and it uses RTMP broadcasting protocols and HLS output protocols for mobile VR solutions, including Google Cardboard and Samsung GearVR.

The stitching box, which generates an equirectangular video format, is separate from the camera module, and it can be placed up to 330 feet away. This lets you place the camera in the heart of the action with minimal real estate while hiding the boxy processing unit away from the shot.

You can connect an audio input device (such as a microphone) via the 3.5mm jack, or use the four onboard high-dynamic range microphones. The camera can broadcast in real time to any content delivery network (CDN) or record to an SD card.

Orah is positioning the 4i camera for adoption in the media and entertainment production industries, with the Orah 4i notably used at high-profile events including the Season 2 premier of “The Art of More” in New York, tennis matches at the French Open, and a live stream of the Google I/O conference.

The Orah 4i is available to order now from the company’s website, but at $3,595, professionals may be the only ones who can warrant the cost for 360-degree streaming at 4K.