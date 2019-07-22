Origin PC Combines All Major Consoles, High-End Desktop in 'Big O'

Credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube



Origin PC recently celebrated its tenth anniversary by cramming a high-end gaming PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X into a single case to form a device it called the Big O 2.0. Just don't expect to be able to buy this overstuffed tribute to gaming for yourself.



Tweaktown reported that Origin PC doesn't plan to sell the Big O to consumers; it simply wanted to do something cool to commemorate its first decade of operation. But that didn't stop it from sending a Big O to the Unbox Therapy channel on YouTube for a quick demo of the system's capabilities.





Every Console In One Box - The Origin Big O