'Team Fortress 2,' 'Half Life 2,' And More SteamVR Games Announced For OSVR

Razer announced the availability of several SteamVR games for the OSVR Hacker Development Kit, including Team Fortress 2, Half-Life 2 and Elite: Dangerous.

OSVR is an open-standard virtual reality software and hardware platform that was co-founded by Razer. The company’s Hacker Development Kit is designed to offer programmers balance between the quality of the experience and system requirements. We got to see what the kit included back at CES, and the addition of several popular SteamVR game titles gives consumers and developers another compelling reason to give OSVR a try.

In addition to support for fan-favorite titles including Half-Life 2, Team Fortress 2 and Elite: Dangerous, other SteamVR games are making their OSVR debuts. A driving game called Live For Speed and another self-explanatory game, Spermination, can also now be stunning (and perhaps disturbing) VR experiences.

Razer’s OSVR Hacker Development Kit version 1.3 is available now for $299. Support for the aforementioned game titles starts today.



