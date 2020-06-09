Patriot Crams 32GB of RAM Into New SODIMM Sticks

Viper Gaming, Patriot Memory's elite gaming sub-brand, expanded its Viper Steel family today with 32GB DDR4 RAM modules available in the smaller SO-DIMM form factor as well as UDIMM.
The new memory modules retain the gunmetal grey heat spreader that has characterized the Viper Steel series thus far. The dual-channel kits are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, whether they be in a desktop PC or laptop.
The Viper Steel memory kits are available with one or two 32GB modules. Patriot offers the UDIMMs with memory speeds spanning from DDR4-3000 to DDR4-3600. The SO-DIMMs range from DDR4-2400 to DDR4-3000.
Patriot Viper Steel 32GB DDR4 Specifications
|Form Factor
|Frequency
|Capacity
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|UDIMM
|DDR4-3600
|1x 32GB, 2x 32GB
|CL18-22-22-42
|1.35
|UDIMM
|DDR4-3200
|1x 32GB, 2x 32GB
|CL16-18-18-36
|1.35
|UDIMM
|DDR4-3000
|1x 32GB, 2x 32GB
|CL16-18-18-36
|1.35
|SO-DIMM
|DDR4-3000
|1x 32GB
|CL18-20-20-43
|1.25
|SO-DIMM
|DDR4-2666
|1x 32GB
|CL18-18-18-43
|1.20
|SO-DIMM
|DDR4-2400
|1x 32GB
|CL15-15-15-35
|1.20
It's impressive to see Patriot cram 32GB onto one SO-DIMM module. Since these are smaller than the DIMMs used in desktops, Patriot's new SO-DIMM kits may be some of the best RAM to consider for anyone looking to fit a lot of memory into a laptop, or even a NUC or Mini-ITX PC build.
On the SO-DIMM side, the DDR4-3000 module has 18-20-20-43 CAS latency timings and runs at 1.25V. The DDR4-2666 and DDR4-2400 offerings come equipped with CL18-18-18-43 and CL18-18-18-43 timings, respectively, and require 1.2V.
On the UDIMM side, the Viper Steel sticks rated for DDR4-3600 are configured to CL18-22-22-42, while the DDR4-3400 and DDR4-3000 parts come with CL16-18-18-36 timings. The modules operate with 1.35V at their corresponding memory speeds.
As is the norm, Viper Steel memory comes with support for XMP 2.0, making the setup process a breeze.
The Viper Steel 32GB memory kits are available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg now. If you're in the market for SO-DIMM, the 32GB DDR4-3600 module carries a $144.99 price tag, and the DDR4-2400 module will set you back $139.99. The 64GB UDIMM kits cost $309.99 for DDR4-3600 and $279.99 for DDR4-2400.