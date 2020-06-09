Patriot Crams 32GB of RAM Into New SODIMM Sticks

Viper Steel DDR4 Memory (Image credit: Patriot Memory)

Viper Gaming, Patriot Memory's elite gaming sub-brand, expanded its Viper Steel family today with 32GB DDR4 RAM modules available in the smaller SO-DIMM form factor as well as UDIMM.

The new memory modules retain the gunmetal grey heat spreader that has characterized the Viper Steel series thus far. The dual-channel kits are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, whether they be in a desktop PC or laptop.

The Viper Steel memory kits are available with one or two 32GB modules. Patriot offers the UDIMMs with memory speeds spanning from DDR4-3000 to DDR4-3600. The SO-DIMMs range from DDR4-2400 to DDR4-3000.

Patriot Viper Steel 32GB DDR4 Specifications

Form Factor Frequency Capacity Timings Voltage (V) UDIMM DDR4-3600 1x 32GB, 2x 32GB CL18-22-22-42 1.35 UDIMM DDR4-3200 1x 32GB, 2x 32GB CL16-18-18-36 1.35 UDIMM DDR4-3000 1x 32GB, 2x 32GB CL16-18-18-36 1.35 SO-DIMM DDR4-3000 1x 32GB CL18-20-20-43 1.25 SO-DIMM DDR4-2666 1x 32GB CL18-18-18-43 1.20 SO-DIMM DDR4-2400 1x 32GB CL15-15-15-35 1.20

It's impressive to see Patriot cram 32GB onto one SO-DIMM module. Since these are smaller than the DIMMs used in desktops, Patriot's new SO-DIMM kits may be some of the best RAM to consider for anyone looking to fit a lot of memory into a laptop, or even a NUC or Mini-ITX PC build.

On the SO-DIMM side, the DDR4-3000 module has 18-20-20-43 CAS latency timings and runs at 1.25V. The DDR4-2666 and DDR4-2400 offerings come equipped with CL18-18-18-43 and CL18-18-18-43 timings, respectively, and require 1.2V.

On the UDIMM side, the Viper Steel sticks rated for DDR4-3600 are configured to CL18-22-22-42, while the DDR4-3400 and DDR4-3000 parts come with CL16-18-18-36 timings. The modules operate with 1.35V at their corresponding memory speeds.

As is the norm, Viper Steel memory comes with support for XMP 2.0, making the setup process a breeze.

The Viper Steel 32GB memory kits are available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg now. If you're in the market for SO-DIMM, the 32GB DDR4-3600 module carries a $144.99 price tag, and the DDR4-2400 module will set you back $139.99. The 64GB UDIMM kits cost $309.99 for DDR4-3600 and $279.99 for DDR4-2400.