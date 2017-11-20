Patriot Adds LEDs (But Not RGB) To Viper Series DDR4 Memory

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Patriot, best known for its enthusiast memory, SSDs, flash memory products, and gaming peripherals, announced its new Viper LED series DDR4 memory modules.

These new memory modules are designed for both Intel and AMD platforms and are available in both 4GB and 8GB memory modules. They comprise kits up to 16GB, with speeds ranging from DDR4-2400 all the way up to DDR4-3600. Intel XMP 2.0 support allows overclocking and tuning from within the OS on Intel-based systems without the need for changes in the BIOS. These memory kits have also been validated for use with AMD-based motherboards.

Patriot’s new Viper LED memory modules are built using 10 layer PCB. The black aluminum alloy heat spreaders are equipped with an integrated LED lighting strip. These strips are available only in white or red and feature no RGB functionality.

It should also be noted that your choice of LED color may also be limited by the speed of the memory you select. Viper LED memory equipped with a red LED bar is available in speeds up to DDR4-3000MHz with CL15-17-17-35 timings at 1.35V. Memory modules capable of running at DDR4-3600MHz at CL16-18-18-36 at 1.35V are available only with white LED lighting.

These new Viper LED series DDR4 memory kits come backed with a limited lifetime warranty and are available now at various online retailers such as Newegg and Amazon. Prices range from $135 to $250.