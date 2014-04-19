Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Finally Comes to Android

Beamdog announced on Friday that Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition has finally arrived on Android. The game is available now on Google Play, costing $9.99 plus whatever you spend on in-app items up for sale.

"Carve a path of glory up and down the Sword Coast with new and old allies, or try your luck in the deadly Black Pits stand-alone adventure!" reads the PR. "Now you can enjoy this revitalized classic while riding the bus to work, flying to your next destination, or at home in front of a warm fire—however and whenever you choose."

The company adds that "Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition brings this revitalized classic to any Android 4.0 device or later, be it a 10 inch tablet or a stylus-enabled Android phone."

Developed by BioWare, the Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG was first published for the PC and Mac back in 1998. This new Enhanced Edition was developed by Overhaul Games and launched on the PC back in November 2012, costing $19.99 with no IAPs.

"In addition to enhancing graphics and gameplay, Overhaul Games has added new allies to join your party, complete with unique quests," the company stated. "And for the ultimate test of tactical skills, players can enter the Black Pits for an arena challenge."

In March 2013, with the revamped game out on PC, Mac and iOS, Overhaul Games and Beamdog turned to gamers for feedback on an Android version.

"The team is working hard to bring one of the greatest role-playing games of all time, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, to Android devices," said Trent Oster, Creative Director for Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, in March 2013. "However, we're a small team and need to make sure we focus our efforts on the devices our players are actually using."

That was the last we've heard about the Android game until now.

The new Enhanced Edition contains the original 60-hour "epic" along with the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion, the Black Pits high-resolution fonts, an improved interface, dynamic zooming, and more. Content you can buy within the game include Brothers Lost, Neera and the Red Wizards, Path of the Bloodied, new voices and Gallery of Heroes.