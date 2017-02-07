Xbox Head Phil Spencer Open To Idea Of Xbox 360 Games On PC Via Backwards Compatibility

As usual, Xbox head Phil Spencer took to Twitter to answer some questions from the console’s massive fanbase. It wasn’t limited to the Xbox platform, however, as one particular question was asked about the possibility of bringing the Xbox One's backwards compatibility feature to Windows 10 PCs.
Twitter user Glenn Edwards asked Spencer if fans would eventually see backwards compatibility on Windows. The feature, which was announced at E3 in 2015, allows fans to play some of their favorite Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One. Spencer's response made it seem as if Microsoft's open to the idea:
“Running BC [Backwards Compatibility] reliably on all the different PC HW [hardware] configs would be a lot more work than XB1, but never say never,” he wrote.
There are currently 325 titles in the backwards compatibility program. More are on the way, and if they make it to the PC, fans will have an even larger catalog of games available on both Windows 10 and Xbox One. Microsoft's already doing something similar with the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which lets people enjoy games such as Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (so long as you buy it digitally), on both platforms.
The project's biggest obstacle would be that the program needed to run Xbox 360 games would have to work across many different PC configurations. (Though it's worth mentioning that some games on the backwards compatibility list have PC counterparts, some of which are still available via Steam.)
It’s unlikely we’ll see this feature come to the PC, but at least the question was brought directly to Spencer, who didn’t refute the idea. At least Microsoft is working to improve the gaming experience for both Xbox One and PC with the upcoming Creators Update, which includes a new livestream service, custom tournaments, and Game Mode, among other things.
Still would be a good way to boost number of titles available under the Microsoft Store. They could keep it simple and only do it for games they 100% control like Halo, Gears, etc. Maybe put a lower band restriction on what hardware its allowed to even try running on to reduce the headache on their end.
I want microsoft to completely abandon the pc as a gaming platform and just release oses, all they can possibly do is screw me over if they keep trying.
Oh i have to use the crappy store to get games published by them now, oh they also don't support dx11 or vulcan so nothing besides the most up to dade version of windows can have the privilege of running them.
Seriously they need to die off and let vulcan take over as I have no hopes of them ever making a worthwhile os again, maybe with the next windows they don't even hide them spying on you or directly advertising to you.
Only real reason I haven't abandoned windows is how much I hate the feel of macs and linux.