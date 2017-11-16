'Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire' Beta Available For Backers

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is still in development, but those who provided a specific amount during the crowdfunding campaign can play a small preview of it today. Obsidian Entertainment released a backer betait will use to gain feedback on new features for the isometric RPG.

After launching the game, you’ll have access to the character creation screen where you can make a character with multiple or sub-classes. Obsidian wants to test the many combinations of skills and abilities spread across its player classes to see if it needs more tweaks or balance changes. The studio also wants your thoughts on the usage of new mechanics and the functions of the game’s interface.

Once you create your character, you can explore the village of Tikawara. You can opt to travel to other parts of the Deadfire archipelago, but the studio said that you’ll have limited access because the beta doesn’t contain all of the features of the final product. You can access levels 1-5 for your character, which allows you to see how different stats affect multiple scenarios, and you’ll have four mercenary companions to aid you in the beta.

As more feedback is gathered, Obsidian might need to tune current features before adding new content. Director Josh Sawyer said that the team has a roadmap for adding new features for the beta, but it needs to be flexible in order to accommodate for any hiccups during the testing phase.

Supporters who didn’t pledge enough money to get into the beta can still play by heading to the backer portal and paying $20 for the preview. If you missed out on the crowdfunding campaign, you can still pick from one of five packages to help fund the game. The cheapest option, at $35, provides you with a digital version of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire in addition to a special in-game item and forum badge. If you want to get in on the beta, you’ll need to fork over $115, which also includes the previous game, its expansions, and other digital content.