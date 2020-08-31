PiTari Raspberry Pi Case Brings your Atari Dreams to Life

Still waiting for the next-gen Atari to come out? You might be waiting for a long time. Until then, take a look at this awesome Atari 2600 case for the Raspberry Pi , known as PiTari, designed by James from Print N Play!

The case was designed entirely from scratch and can house both the Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi 4 models. The PiTari case is small, almost the same size as the Pi but expanding outwards in all directions by about 6mm.

The custom case might be small, but it has plenty of room for an additional heatsink or even a fan. If you're familiar with the Raspberry Pi 4, you'll know they can run a bit hot--a fan is a must-have asset. The case can accommodate a fan as big as 30mm. You can check out our list of best Raspberry Pi cases for more ways to house and cool your Pi 4.

The entire unit was designed to be 3D printed, just like many of the other cases on his YouTube channel Print N Play . James has a serious knack for designing Raspberry Pi cases and his work absolutely shines with this latest project.